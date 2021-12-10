A problem sending email with Ajax

JavaScript
#1

I try to send email with the following contact form — from a shared hosting environment of a great company with which I have already sent emails without Ajax just fine.

No email reaches my inbox, what may cause that problem?

index.php (for the HTML):

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
	<head>
		<link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css"></link>
	</head>
	<body>
		<form id="#prcf_form">
			<div class="form">
				<span><label for="prcf_input_name" id="prcf_label_name" class="prcf_label">Name</label></span><span class="prcf_required">*</span>
				<input type="text" name="name" id="prcf_input_name" class="prcf_item" required>
				</input> <!-- required property-->
			</div>
			<div class="prcf_footers">
				<input type="submit" value="שליחה" id="prcf_submit" class="prcf_finalization_buttons"></input>
			</div>
		</form>
	</body>
	<script src="./behavior.js"></script>
</html>

behavior.php

<?php
	$name = $_POST['name'];
	$to = 'EMAIL_ADDRESS_NAME@DOMAIN';
	$subject = 'New message from: ' . $name;
	$headers[] = 'MIME-Version: 1.0';
	$headers[] = 'Content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8';
	mail($to, $subject, $message, implode("\r\n", $headers));
?>

behavior.js

const formToWorkOn = new FormData(document.querySelector('#prcf_form'));
fetch('./behavior.php', {
  method: 'POST',
  body: formToWorkOn
});
#2

Dunno if this is obfuscation for posting here or a typo, so just making sure…these names don’t match.

image

image

#3
#4

@DaveMaxwell typo fixed, thank you. Please consider to delete the comment. Thanks,

#5

Have you tried taking out the ajax and submitting the form to see what the behavior.php page does? On quick glance, you’re missing any sort of $message definition, but that may just not be included in the code you’ve copy/pasted.

Another item I see is you have

<form id="#prcf_form">

which should be (and would need the method and action added to it if not using ajax for debugging purposes)

<form id="prcf_form">
#6