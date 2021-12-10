A problem sending email with Ajax

I try to send email with the following contact form — from a shared hosting environment of a great company with which I have already sent emails without Ajax just fine.

No email reaches my inbox, what may cause that problem?

index.php (for the HTML):

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css"></link> </head> <body> <form id="#prcf_form"> <div class="form"> <span><label for="prcf_input_name" id="prcf_label_name" class="prcf_label">Name</label></span><span class="prcf_required">*</span> <input type="text" name="name" id="prcf_input_name" class="prcf_item" required> </input> <!-- required property--> </div> <div class="prcf_footers"> <input type="submit" value="שליחה" id="prcf_submit" class="prcf_finalization_buttons"></input> </div> </form> </body> <script src="./behavior.js"></script> </html>

<?php $name = $_POST['name']; $to = 'EMAIL_ADDRESS_NAME@DOMAIN'; $subject = 'New message from: ' . $name; $headers[] = 'MIME-Version: 1.0'; $headers[] = 'Content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8'; mail($to, $subject, $message, implode("\r

", $headers)); ?>