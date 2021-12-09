A problem sending email with Ajax

I try to send email with the following contact form — from a shared hosting environment of a great company with which I have already sent emails without Ajax just fine.
No email reaches my inbox, what may cause that problem?
index.php (for the HTML):
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css"></link>
</head>
<body>
<form id="#prcf_form">
<div class="form">
<span><label for="prcf_input_name" id="prcf_label_name" class="prcf_label">Name</label></span><span class="prcf_required">*</span>
<input type="text" name="name" id="prcf_input_name" class="prcf_item" required>
</input> <!-- required property-->
</div>
<div class="prcf_footers">
<input type="submit" value="שליחה" id="prcf_submit" class="prcf_finalization_buttons"></input>
</div>
</form>
</body>
<script src="./behavior.js"></script>
</html>
behavior.php
<?php
$name = $_POST['name'];
$to = 'EMAIL_ADDRESS_NAME@DOMAIN';
$subject = 'New message from: ' . $name;
$headers[] = 'MIME-Version: 1.0';
$headers[] = 'Content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8';
mail($to, $subject, $message, implode("\r\n", $headers));
?>
behavior.js
const formToWorkOn = new FormData(document.querySelector('#prcf_form'));
fetch('./behavior.php', {
method: 'POST',
body: formToWorkOn
});