A pricing question

Hi everyone,

I have a long time client (good relationship) and I recently designed and set up a webinar for them using an online software. No coding involved, just using the WYSIWYG they have to set up the template with the designs I’ve made.

Months later (now), they want me to do another one for them using the same layout. I know this won’t take me long, but I’ve only been charging them by the hour so I don’t want to undercut myself because of this. I want to switch to a flat fee but I’m not sure how to go about this. I feel awkward, weird and unsure what’s fair to them. I want to charge them by what I think is fair to me which would be a little bit more than what I had charged them when I developed the template, for fewer hours. I want to do this because I felt I had undercharged them for a webinar development (to be honest, I don’t even know how much this goes for in the market and I’ve tried looking) but that’s my fault. So now I want to correct it by charging more. This doesn’t sound fair to but I also don’t want to undercut myself. How do I turn this around?

Factors that make me feel unsure:

They have another designer to help them so I don’t want to lose this project to them. They’re coming to me first because I created the template.

The economy right now with COVID, I want to be considerate of other people’s financials

How do I justify charging more than what I had charged for the first webinar but for less workload this time?

Or should I just charge just a bit less than what I had charged them?

Your insights would be most appreciated. I’m still learning how to price properly and understanding my value.