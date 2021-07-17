A plugin for wordpress that I click , go middle of that page

what is a plugin name that I can define a button and by clicking on that user can go middle of that page and sign up a form or even it doesn’t need a plugin I’ll be thankful to help me .
I don’t know the plugin but have you tried using the anchor text?
If you want that when someone clicks on a button and he can go in the middle of the page (where your contact/signup form is) you can just add an anchor link of that form in the button.
While adding a button to your page, You can add a link to that form here.