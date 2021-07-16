A PHP code to count visitors per IP addresses

And, in the case of home internet connections (and probably phones, especially if they’re using public or roaming wi-fi connections), a lot of those have dynamic IP addresses - if I visit your site today, then come back next week, I may present a different IP address on those two visits.

That’s probably why very few people track this by IP address.

wake689: wake689: It may be, though, that you could use a file, using the fopen() function instead, and store the IP addresses in a file.

You could, but it won’t perform as well as a MySQL database would once the visitor numbers are high. It’s probably not an issue for appending the new IP address onto the end of the file, but remember that first you have to search that file to see if it’s already there.

Using a database table would make this very simple, just set the IP-address column as unique and attempt to insert the new one, then trap the “already-exists” error that you get. Or don’t, if the only thing you care about is tracking each unique IP address. Or you could use a single query to either insert the IP address or, if it already exists, update a count to show how may times each IP visited. As long as you don’t mind the inaccuracy of using IP addresses to count visitors.