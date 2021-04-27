A noobie tries to use jQuery with an existing javascript plugin

This is a learning project for me, and I know virtually nothing about js/jquery, so bear with me…

I am trying to build a gallery layout for a Wordpress site.

I am using an existing Jquery gallery/slider called royalSlider.

I know how to create the out-of-the-box sliders easy enough, but I want to get beyond that by adding other functions that interface with the slider.

The documentation tells me I can work with the slider by specific functions, but I can’t make heads or tails of how to do it.

For example the the block below is from the documentation. What I want to do is create a button that will “enterFullscreen()” and “goTo(1)”. EnterFullscreen opens the slider in fullscreen mode and goTo(1) would go to the first slide.

Assuming that the slider is already on the DOM, what would the markup look like to create the button?