A no-cookie way to show ad pup-up only a time

I did manage to realize a pure css pop-up but it works every time a new page is opened.
Maybe I’m asking for the impossible, but due to the fact that that way seems to me too heavy, so to say, I’d like a “lighter” way to pop-up a (no-Google) ads. I.g. a pop-up only for a time could be a solution, isn’t it?
Any suggestion?
Thank you!
I did manage to realize a pure css pop-up but it works every time a new page is opened.
Are you using a server side language? If so, you could set a session flag that would determine whether or not to render the popup. It’s still technically a cookie but server side instead of client side. You’d still get a pop up each user session (unless you have a DB backend that you’d allow a flag to be saved for the user)