A newbie question regarding BACKGROUND color in CSS style - not showing up (SOLVED)

Hello guys!
I’m a newbie when it comes to programing but I hope to learn soon! I have started to learn HTML and CSS and the basic step was to create a CSS style inside HTML with a short text with background but the background color is not showing… Please tell me why and how to correct this issue?
EDIT: Problem solved! I have used a commentary line RIGHT BEFORE the background code in a seperate line and it somehow issued with the background color line… THANK YOU.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="eng">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"/>
<title> TOP 5 MOVIES </title>
<meta name="description" content="LIST OF TOP 5 MOVIES" />
<meta name="keywords" content="MOVIES, RANKING, TOP" />
<style>
#container
{
width:1000px;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
}
#logo
{
background-color: blue;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="container">
<div id="logo">
<h1> TOP 5 MOVIES </h1>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>