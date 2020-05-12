A newbie question regarding BACKGROUND color in CSS style - not showing up (SOLVED)

Hello guys!

I’m a newbie when it comes to programing but I hope to learn soon! I have started to learn HTML and CSS and the basic step was to create a CSS style inside HTML with a short text with background but the background color is not showing… Please tell me why and how to correct this issue?

EDIT: Problem solved! I have used a commentary line RIGHT BEFORE the background code in a seperate line and it somehow issued with the background color line… THANK YOU.

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="eng">

<head>
	<meta charset="utf-8" />
	<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"/>
	<title> TOP 5 MOVIES </title>
	<meta name="description" content="LIST OF TOP 5 MOVIES" />
	<meta name="keywords" content="MOVIES, RANKING, TOP" />
	
	<style>
	#container
	{
		width:1000px;
		margin-left: auto;
		margin-right: auto;
	}
	#logo
	{
		background-color: blue;
	}
	</style>
</head>

<body>
	<div id="container">
		<div id="logo">
			<h1> TOP 5 MOVIES </h1>
		</div>
	</div>
</body>
</html>
The background colour works OK for me, if I copy and paste your code.

However, this line is incorrect:

width="100px";

In CSS, that should be

width: 100px;
Thank you! I have fixed that line but the background is still white for me, no matter what color I use… Both on Chrome and Edge :confused:

EDIT: When I copy and paste it to NOTEPAD and save it works, but when I save it with NOTEPAD++ it doesn’t… so I must’ve some coding error there? ENCODING: ENCODE in UTF-8 I have…

I’ve copied and pasted your code into an online tester http://webtutorialplus.com/html-code-tester.aspx and it seems fine.

Try reloading the page without cache (usually Ctrl+F5)

Thank you guys for replies - the problem was in the line I have previously inserted for myself right above “background-color: blue;”. When I moved my comment AFTER the line, the code worked well. Thanks again everyone!

Are you using the right comment format? Comments shouldn’t affect the code.

Within your CSS block you need to use:

/* a CSS comment */

and not

<!--  an HTML comment  -->
Hahah ahhh! That’s why it messes up witht he code! Thank you so much, you’re right again :slight_smile: I still have a lot to learn…

