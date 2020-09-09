I started a job website a few months ago. I set all configurations of SEO well (Yoast) and site level. But, I am facing indexing issue for some pages. When I see page source, robots tag giving noindex, nofollow though I configured it to index, follow. This is one of such kind page :
http://www.examsreport.com/govt-jobs/.
Where another page (Admissions) is showing the tag index and follow. Less in programming knowledge.
Messed in this issue. And some of my posts are not indexing for 4 to 7 days, don’t know why. Please, anybody help me in these hurdles.
A new kind of index issue: Some pages are showing "noindex" though all SEO settings are good
I started a job website a few months ago. I set all configurations of SEO well (Yoast) and site level. But, I am facing indexing issue for some pages. When I see page source, robots tag giving noindex, nofollow though I configured it to index, follow. This is one of such kind page :
Hi,
With Yoast you have the possibility to set for each page some parameters useful for indexing. Open the pages, scroll through the content and go to the Yoast SEO section. In the advanced options you will find two important parameters: “Allow search engines to show Page in search results?” and “Search engines should follow the links on this page”. Both options must be set to “Yes”.
By following these steps, have you solved the problem?
Thanks for reply. I set the parameters same as you suggested already. Still, I’m facing the same issue. The page “Admissions” set to full width in template parameter. When I change to default, again the same page showing “Noindex” tag.