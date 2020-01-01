A Micro Template

The following microtemplate works fine based on preliminary testing. But my brain still hasn’t “clicked” with promises and async await. I learned a lot from your rewrite of my fetchNdjson routine, I was hoping you’d do the same for this code. I think template “engines” are a little overkill. This might be useful to someone else in itself after some refinement.
Please rewrite this code as you would like it to be so that I might better understand some of the metal gynastics involved here. Note that cache_load prevents building the same template Function unnecessarily (async memoize).
const fs = require('fs');
const tmpl_load = async (tmpl_path) => {
const text = await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
fs.readFile(tmpl_path, 'utf8', function (err, data) {
if (err) {
reject(err);
} else {
resolve(data);
}
});
});
const toks = text.split(/(\n<%\n|\n%>\n)/g);
let incode = false;
let fnbody = "let _ret = [];\n";
for (const tok of toks) {
if (!incode) {
if (tok === "\n<%\n") {
incode = true;
} else {
fnbody += "_ret.push(`" + tok + "`);\n";
}
} else {
if (tok === "\n%>\n") {
incode = false;
} else {
fnbody += tok + "\n";
}
}
}
fnbody += "return _ret.join('');\n";
console.log('This should only run once!');
return new Function("_params", fnbody);
}
let cache = {};
function cache_load(tmpl_path) {
if (!cache[tmpl_path]) {
cache[tmpl_path] = tmpl_load(tmpl_path);
}
return cache[tmpl_path];
}
function render(tmpl_path, params) {
return new Promise(resolve => {
cache_load(tmpl_path).then(fn => {
resolve(fn(params));
});
});
}
render('./hello.tmpl', {
msg: 'Hello, World',
}).then(console.log);
render('./hello.tmpl', {
msg: 'Hello, World (again)',
}).then(console.log);
and here is the template:
<html>
<%
_ret.push('The msg is: ' + _params.msg);
%>
</html>
and output:
This should only run once!
<html>The msg is: Hello, World</html>
<html>The msg is: Hello, World (again)</html>
Surely this can be reduced / simplified. Show me how please!