A Micro Template

The following microtemplate works fine based on preliminary testing. But my brain still hasn’t “clicked” with promises and async await. I learned a lot from your rewrite of my fetchNdjson routine, I was hoping you’d do the same for this code. I think template “engines” are a little overkill. This might be useful to someone else in itself after some refinement.

Please rewrite this code as you would like it to be so that I might better understand some of the metal gynastics involved here. Note that cache_load prevents building the same template Function unnecessarily (async memoize).

const fs = require('fs'); const tmpl_load = async (tmpl_path) => { const text = await new Promise((resolve, reject) => { fs.readFile(tmpl_path, 'utf8', function (err, data) { if (err) { reject(err); } else { resolve(data); } }); }); const toks = text.split(/(

<%

|

%>

)/g); let incode = false; let fnbody = "let _ret = [];

"; for (const tok of toks) { if (!incode) { if (tok === "

<%

") { incode = true; } else { fnbody += "_ret.push(`" + tok + "`);

"; } } else { if (tok === "

%>

") { incode = false; } else { fnbody += tok + "

"; } } } fnbody += "return _ret.join('');

"; console.log('This should only run once!'); return new Function("_params", fnbody); } let cache = {}; function cache_load(tmpl_path) { if (!cache[tmpl_path]) { cache[tmpl_path] = tmpl_load(tmpl_path); } return cache[tmpl_path]; } function render(tmpl_path, params) { return new Promise(resolve => { cache_load(tmpl_path).then(fn => { resolve(fn(params)); }); }); } render('./hello.tmpl', { msg: 'Hello, World', }).then(console.log); render('./hello.tmpl', { msg: 'Hello, World (again)', }).then(console.log);

and here is the template:

<html> <% _ret.push('The msg is: ' + _params.msg); %> </html>

and output:

This should only run once! <html>The msg is: Hello, World</html> <html>The msg is: Hello, World (again)</html>

Surely this can be reduced / simplified. Show me how please!