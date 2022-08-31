A metaverse chat plugin for wordpress: Mewod Chat

Hi all,

We developed a wordpress plugin and we call it Mewod, it’s mean Metaverse World.

Traditional text-only chat rooms are boring, we want to make the chat room more fun and interesting.

I just made a video intro for it, and uploaded to youtube:

I would like to know, is there a demand for such a chat room for webmasters, and can users increase their stay time?

If you are interested about it, here’s the wordpress plugin github link:

GitHub GitHub - mewod/mewod-chat-wordpress: Metaverse chat plugin for wordpress Metaverse chat plugin for wordpress. Contribute to mewod/mewod-chat-wordpress development by creating an account on GitHub.

This is our first version of this metaverse chat, hope to hear your suggestions and ideas.

Cheers