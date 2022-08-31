A metaverse chat plugin for wordpress: Mewod Chat

Hi all,
We developed a wordpress plugin and we call it Mewod, it’s mean Metaverse World.
Traditional text-only chat rooms are boring, we want to make the chat room more fun and interesting.
I just made a video intro for it, and uploaded to youtube:
I would like to know, is there a demand for such a chat room for webmasters, and can users increase their stay time?
If you are interested about it, here’s the wordpress plugin github link:
This is our first version of this metaverse chat, hope to hear your suggestions and ideas.
Cheers