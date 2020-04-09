A math question for the most intrepid engineering minds among us: This is a template for a lantern. It is 55" wide and creates a lantern that is 15" in diameter. If I am adjusting the template to create a lantern that is 16" in diameter and has 8, rather than 6 sections, what is the width of the new template and of each of the 8 sections within?
A Math Question
Hi there asasass,
if the template is 55" wide, then it should create
a lantern with a 17.5" diameter - ( 55/ 2*π ).
Do you want to check and revise your requirements?
coothead