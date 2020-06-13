A math noob vs JavaScript

Hello Everyone, I’m a math noob who knows absolutely nothing about math because I dropped out of elementary school when I was a kid. anyway, I’ve been learning web development for 2 months to start a new life, and I’m heading to learn JavaScript however I’ve no knowledge of math whatsoever. The best I can do is basic addition and subtraction, multiplication and division are considered beyond my capability. what should I do? just hop in and start learning JavaScript or take some math courses then learn JavaScript? and what are the math courses I should take?
Thank you.
If you are able to do basic math like addition, subtraction, division, multiplication that is good enough for you to start JavaScript. No need to worry about complex formulas not all developers using them, especially web developers are not using them a lot. So cheer up and start to learn JS.