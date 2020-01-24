A marketplace with no coding

Hi there stevefhompson1994,
and a warm welcome to these forums.
“Do you know any good solutions that
require no coding or very least of it?”
Here is a minimalistic example…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>My marketplace</title>
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f9f9f9;
font: normal 1em / 1.6em sans-serif;
text-align: center;
}
img {
width: 100%;
max-width: 25em;
height: auto;
border: 1px solid #000;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>This is my marketplace</h1>
<h2>Here is my product</h2>
<img src="http://coothead.co.uk/images/bike.gif" width="400" height="300" alt="bike">
<p>Make me a reasonable offer.</p>
</body>
</html>
coothead