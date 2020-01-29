A marketplace with no coding

Do you know any good solutions that require no coding or very least of it? I need to build a marketplace like this - https://dmarket.com/ingame-items/item-list/csgo-skins, but instead of in-game items there will be my products.

P.S. I need this for my school project, so it may be done half-ass, but it should be working well at the presentation.

Hi there stevefhompson1994,

and a warm welcome to these forums. :winky:

“Do you know any good solutions that
require no coding or very least of it?”

Here is a minimalistic example…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>My marketplace</title>

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f9f9f9;
    font: normal 1em / 1.6em  sans-serif;
    text-align: center;
 }
img {
   width: 100%;
   max-width: 25em;
   height: auto;
   border: 1px solid #000;
 }
</style>

</head>
<body> 

<h1>This is my marketplace</h1>
<h2>Here is my product</h2>
<img src="http://coothead.co.uk/images/bike.gif" width="400" height="300" alt="bike">
<p>Make me a reasonable offer.</p>

</body>
</html>

coothead

The google/wordpress plugin keyword you are looking for is ‘ecommerce’.

Hello guys!

My humble opinion… Learn to code. I started building the app more than a year ago with a tight budget and friends, it would have taken me less time to develop it.

I recommend you learn Html > Css > Javascript > AngularJs > Ionic and just build the app and website at the same time. Cheer :slight_smile:

You can use a builder, it doesn’t require any coding. Also there are various CMS you could use, also various plugins to help you build an ecommerce.

