A little help with making a result always 2 decimal places and showing the result

Hi All

I am a very beginner when it comes to jquery etc and am chuffed that I have managed to get me form working so far.

I have a form that when someone enters a value it automatically adds everything up… here is my code that is working fine:

$(function(){ $('#groceries, #petrol').keyup(function(){ var groceries = parseFloat($('#groceries').val()) || 0; var petrol = parseFloat($('#petrol').val()) || 0; $('#sum').val((groceries*0.05) + (petrol*0.05)); }); });

I need to show the result (sum) to 2 decimal places.

Can someone please let me know how I can do that.

Also the result is showing in a number input:

<input type="number" name="sum" id="sum" class="border-0" style="padding:0em; width:120px; font-weight:bolder;" placeholder="0" readonly>

I would LOVE to be able to echo the result in a <span> or something… I tried <span id="sum"></span> but that did not work.

Is this possible and how?

Thanks for any help.

mrmbares