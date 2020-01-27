A library to strip comments from javascript code?

I’m looking for a library in PHP that will just remove comments from javascript code. I’ve found some regexes on stackoverflow but I’d prefer to find something well tested. I do not want a full-blown minifier (I’ve found a few of them already) - I just want the comments removed with all the whitespace, newlines, variable names, etc. intact. Do you know something like this to recommend?
