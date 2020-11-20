A Javascript quiz with results after each question?

dubman: dubman: I’m wondering if there’s a simple Javascript quiz

Hi @dubman, are you asking for a tutorial or some sort of quiz generator? As @WebSteve, said, for the basics you don’t even need JS… for example:

.answer > :checked + label::after { content: '\274C'; margin-left: 1em; } .answer > [data-correct]:checked + label::after { content: '\2705'; }

<section class="question"> John, Paul, George and... <div class="answer"> <input type="radio" name="answer-1" id="answer-1-1" data-correct="true"> <label for="answer-1-1">Ringo</label> </div> <div class="answer"> <input type="radio" name="answer-1" id="answer-1-2"> <label for="answer-1-2">Django</label> </div> <div class="answer"> <input type="radio" name="answer-1" id="answer-1-3"> <label for="answer-1-3">Rhino</label> </div> </section> <section class="question"> Joey, Johnny, Dee Dee and... <div class="answer"> <input type="radio" name="answer-2" id="answer-2-1"> <label for="answer-2-1">Timmy</label> </div> <div class="answer"> <input type="radio" name="answer-2" id="answer-2-2" data-correct="true"> <label for="answer-2-2">Tommy</label> </div> <div class="answer"> <input type="radio" name="answer-2" id="answer-2-3"> <label for="answer-2-3">Jimmy</label> </div> </section>

For more fine-grained control – e.g. disabling the radios for a checked answer – the essential JS would be to query for the answers, and add change event listeners like so: