A Javascript quiz with results after each question?

Hi, I’m wondering if there’s a simple Javascript quiz that has, for example, 10 multiple choice questions, but on clicking the answer (from a dropdown menu) to each question, you would instantly see the result for that specific question, for example a (correct) tick, or (incorrect) x.
The idea being that you wouldn’t need to click a submit button to see the result.
Thanks.
There’s probably a way to do this with html/css where clicking on a choice will simply show/hide an X or tick mark.
Hi @dubman, are you asking for a tutorial or some sort of quiz generator? As @WebSteve, said, for the basics you don’t even need JS… for example:
.answer > :checked + label::after {
content: '\274C';
margin-left: 1em;
}
.answer > [data-correct]:checked + label::after {
content: '\2705';
}
<section class="question">
John, Paul, George and...
<div class="answer">
<input type="radio" name="answer-1" id="answer-1-1" data-correct="true">
<label for="answer-1-1">Ringo</label>
</div>
<div class="answer">
<input type="radio" name="answer-1" id="answer-1-2">
<label for="answer-1-2">Django</label>
</div>
<div class="answer">
<input type="radio" name="answer-1" id="answer-1-3">
<label for="answer-1-3">Rhino</label>
</div>
</section>
<section class="question">
Joey, Johnny, Dee Dee and...
<div class="answer">
<input type="radio" name="answer-2" id="answer-2-1">
<label for="answer-2-1">Timmy</label>
</div>
<div class="answer">
<input type="radio" name="answer-2" id="answer-2-2" data-correct="true">
<label for="answer-2-2">Tommy</label>
</div>
<div class="answer">
<input type="radio" name="answer-2" id="answer-2-3">
<label for="answer-2-3">Jimmy</label>
</div>
</section>
For more fine-grained control – e.g. disabling the radios for a checked answer – the essential JS would be to query for the answers, and add change event listeners like so:
const questions = document.querySelectorAll('.question')
function handleChange (event) {
// Update the UI here, such as disabling answers or
// displaying the correct answer in a fancier manner
const answers = event.currentTarget.querySelectorAll('input')
answers.forEach(answer => {
answer.disabled = true
})
}
questions.forEach(question => {
question.addEventListener('change', handleChange)
})