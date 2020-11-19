A Javascript quiz with results after each question?

Hi, I’m wondering if there’s a simple Javascript quiz that has, for example, 10 multiple choice questions, but on clicking the answer (from a dropdown menu) to each question, you would instantly see the result for that specific question, for example a (correct) tick, or (incorrect) x.
The being that you wouldn’t need to click a submit button to see the result.
Thanks.
