A Href link HTML Email

#1

I tried coding an HTML for email but this one part with the a href part wont work.
Here is the code

<a href="https://doodle.com/poll/93b3ezci62c6agzn?utm_source=poll&utm_medium=link" target="_blank" style="box-sizing: border-box;display: inline-block;font-family:'Lato',sans-serif;text-decoration: none;-webkit-text-size-adjust: none;text-align: center;color: #ffffff; background-color: #f55645; border-radius: 0px;-webkit-border-radius: 0px; -moz-border-radius: 0px; width:auto; max-width:100%; overflow-wrap: break-word; word-break: break-word; word-wrap:break-word; mso-border-alt: none;border-top-color: #ffffff; border-top-style: solid; border-top-width: 4px; border-left-color: #ffffff; border-left-style: solid; border-left-width: 4px; border-right-color: #ffffff; border-right-style: solid; border-right-width: 4px; border-bottom-color: #ffffff; border-bottom-style: solid; border-bottom-width: 4px;">

  <span style="display:block;padding:10px 20px;line-height:120%;"><span style="font-size: 24px; line-height: 28.8px;">Anmelden</span></span>

</a>

Thank you very much for the help

#2

The link is not clickable on mail

#3

What email program are you using? Have you tried another one? My guess is that it may not be working in one, but works in many others.

You might also want to clarify what you mean by “not working”. Not showing up? Not styled correctly? Clicking it shows an error? Clicking it does nothing?

