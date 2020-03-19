What is a good free FTP software for Windows?
Please recommend.
A FTP software
Filezilla / Winscp
CuteFTP
To all posters
Don’t simply give the name of software without explaining why you use or like the software. If the OP wanted a list of FTP software he could get that from Google.
I use https://filezilla-project.org/. It’s free, easy to use, and I haven’t had the need to switch so far.
I believe GRsync is available for Windows, if it is then complete projects can be synchronised in seconds. When synchronising only the modified file parts are zipped before updating! I use Linux and Rsync which is the command line version.
I think a consideration is materializing …
@nimasdj you posted
“free” and “Windows” are clear, but “good” is not. How often do you predict you’ll use the FTP app? How many files at a time? What features are good-to-haves, which must-haves? etc.
The more you provide about your use case the more likely you’ll get useful answers.
