A DOM mutation before DOMContentLoaded in its entirety

JavaScript
#1

A small nuance-trivia question (with a nice secondary question):

Can there be a DOM mutation before DOMContentLoaded in its entirety?
Is there any problem based on such scenario?

#2

Yes there can be.

But, it all depends on what you are attempting to do.

#3

I seek to learn about a “typical” or “very common” example for a case were the DOM is mutated before DOMContentLoaded is achieved.

I don’t recall ever coming across such a mutation so I seek some “oh yes it happened to me” example. :slight_smile:

#4

One example is where you have a message on the page for when JavaScript is not enabled, which is immediately followed by a script that removes that message. The script runs, message no longer exists, and the DOM continues loading until you get to the DOMContentLoaded event.

#5

Thank you.

If JavaScript was turned off, why would it be important to remove this message?

#6

If JavaScript was turned off, the attempt to remove it doesn’t occur because that attempt requires JavaScript in order to do so.