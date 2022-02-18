A small nuance-trivia question (with a nice secondary question):
Can there be a DOM mutation before DOMContentLoaded in its entirety?
Is there any problem based on such scenario?
Yes there can be.
But, it all depends on what you are attempting to do.
I seek to learn about a “typical” or “very common” example for a case were the DOM is mutated before DOMContentLoaded is achieved.
I don’t recall ever coming across such a mutation so I seek some “oh yes it happened to me” example.
One example is where you have a message on the page for when JavaScript is not enabled, which is immediately followed by a script that removes that message. The script runs, message no longer exists, and the DOM continues loading until you get to the DOMContentLoaded event.
Thank you.
If JavaScript was turned off, why would it be important to remove this message?