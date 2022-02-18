A small nuance-trivia question (with a nice secondary question):
Can there be a DOM mutation before DOMContentLoaded in its entirety?
Is there any problem based on such scenario?
A small nuance-trivia question (with a nice secondary question):
Can there be a DOM mutation before DOMContentLoaded in its entirety?
Is there any problem based on such scenario?
Yes there can be.
Yes there can be.
But, it all depends on what you are attempting to do.
I seek to learn about a “typical” or “very common” example for a case were the DOM is mutated before DOMContentLoaded is achieved.
I don’t recall ever coming across such a mutation so I seek some “oh yes it happened to me” example.