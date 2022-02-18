A DOM mutation before DOMContentLoaded in its entirety

JavaScript
#1

A small nuance-trivia question (with a nice secondary question):

Can there be a DOM mutation before DOMContentLoaded in its entirety?
Is there any problem based on such scenario?

#2

Yes there can be.

But, it all depends on what you are attempting to do.

#3

I seek to learn about a “typical” or “very common” example for a case were the DOM is mutated before DOMContentLoaded is achieved.

I don’t recall ever coming across such a mutation so I seek some “oh yes it happened to me” example. :slight_smile: