A call now button which should be the last element standalone element in the webpage covers the footer

Well, then look at the script and see what it does…it’s adding the element at the end of the document and fixing the position to the end of the container, which is the body.

If this is the markup before

<body> <header></header> <main></main> <footer></footer> </body>

after the script, the markup is now

<body> <header></header> <main></main> <footer></footer> <aside class="all_textual_cnb_wrapper"></aside> </body>

Then look at the html added. It’s fixing the position, which means it’s outside the document flow - essentially like a float. Then it’s put at the bottom with the left/right/bottom set to 0. If the footer is sticky (which means it’s stuck at the bottom), then this will end up taking up the same space. And because the z-index is 9999, it’ll show up on top of whatever’s below it.