A call now button which should be the last element standalone element in the webpage covers the footer

JavaScript
#1

Please test the following “call now button” code in sitepoint.com in Google Chrome and you would probably see that the button somewhat covers the footer area (which I expected not to happen).

How to solve that problem?

document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `
<aside class="all_textual_cnb_wrapper">
	<a dir="ltr" class="all_textual_cnb_link" href="tel:PHONE_NUMBER">Call now ✆</a>
</aside>
`)

newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
	.all_textual_cnb_wrapper {
                height: 100px; // Just for the sake of testing;
		display: flex;
		align-items: center;
		justify-content: center;
		position: fixed;
		right: 0;
		bottom: 0;
		left: 0;
		z-index: 9999;
		padding: 0 0 5px 0; /* vertical-centralization fix */
		font-size: 36px;
		font-weight: bold;
		background: #149714;
	}

	.all_textual_cnb_link {
		color: #fff;
	}
	.all_textual_cnb_link:hover {
		color: #fff;
		text-decoration: none;
	}
	.all_textual_cnb_link:active {
		color: red !important; /* fix a collide with MediaWiki */
	}
	.all_textual_cnb_link:focus {
		color: #fff;
	}
`;
document.head.appendChild(newStyle);
#2

Why would we test an element which doesn’t exist on the site? :shifty:

#3

Hello Dave,

Sorry, I don’t understand, what element doesn’t exist on the site?

#5

Why are you putting a call me button on the sitepoint page? Why not test it on a site that it would actually go on?

#6

Because there is a global problem here of covering footers in various sites which I want to understand and it really doesn’t matter to me which site is given for the test as long as the footer is covered :slight_smile:

#7

Well, then look at the script and see what it does…it’s adding the element at the end of the document and fixing the position to the end of the container, which is the body.

If this is the markup before

<body>
    <header></header>
    <main></main>
   <footer></footer>
</body>

after the script, the markup is now

<body>
    <header></header>
    <main></main>
   <footer></footer>
   <aside class="all_textual_cnb_wrapper"></aside>
</body>

Then look at the html added. It’s fixing the position, which means it’s outside the document flow - essentially like a float. Then it’s put at the bottom with the left/right/bottom set to 0. If the footer is sticky (which means it’s stuck at the bottom), then this will end up taking up the same space. And because the z-index is 9999, it’ll show up on top of whatever’s below it.