A call now button which should be the last element standalone element in the webpage covers the footer

Please test the following “call now button” code in sitepoint.com in Google Chrome and you would probably see that the button somewhat covers the footer area (which I expected not to happen).

How to solve that problem?

document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `
<aside class="all_textual_cnb_wrapper">
	<a dir="ltr" class="all_textual_cnb_link" href="tel:PHONE_NUMBER">Call now ✆</a>
</aside>
`)

newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
	.all_textual_cnb_wrapper {
                height: 100px; // Just for the sake of testing;
		display: flex;
		align-items: center;
		justify-content: center;
		position: fixed;
		right: 0;
		bottom: 0;
		left: 0;
		z-index: 9999;
		padding: 0 0 5px 0; /* vertical-centralization fix */
		font-size: 36px;
		font-weight: bold;
		background: #149714;
	}
`;
document.head.appendChild(newStyle);
Why would we test an element which doesn’t exist on the site? :shifty:

Hello Dave,

Sorry, I don’t understand, what element doesn’t exist on the site?

Why are you putting a call me button on the sitepoint page? Why not test it on a site that it would actually go on?

Because there is a global problem here of covering footers in various sites which I want to understand and it really doesn’t matter to me which site is given for the test as long as the footer is covered :slight_smile:

Well, then look at the script and see what it does…it’s adding the element at the end of the document and fixing the position to the end of the container, which is the body.

If this is the markup before

<body>
    <header></header>
    <main></main>
   <footer></footer>
</body>

after the script, the markup is now

<body>
    <header></header>
    <main></main>
   <footer></footer>
   <aside class="all_textual_cnb_wrapper"></aside>
</body>

Then look at the html added. It’s fixing the position, which means it’s outside the document flow - essentially like a float. Then it’s put at the bottom with the left/right/bottom set to 0. If the footer is sticky (which means it’s stuck at the bottom), then this will end up taking up the same space. And because the z-index is 9999, it’ll show up on top of whatever’s below it.

This looks like it’s more of a CSS issue than JS, so I’ve moved this thread to the CSS forum where people more knowledgeable about that can assist.

As Dave explained position:fixed takes the element out if the flow of the document and places it where you told it.

If something else happens to be at that same position then the elements will overlap. There is no way to avoid this happening unless you make sure no other elements occupy that space which is not usually viable.

Perhaps you could explain what you wanted to happen as you said this behavior was unexpected?

Dave, I myself wrote the code so I already looked on it,

I might have had a mistake and I don’t know everything about some commands there…

If I understand you correctly, it’s an issue of z-index.
But, I have read a similar code with the same z-index value in which this problem does not occur, for example, check the mobile call now buttons in these websites (which I don’t own and don’t do SEO to):

Hello PaulOB

What I expected to happen is that the button would never cover the last element.

That I could keep scrolling down until I reach the end of the footer and then the button would appear as a standalone element under it.