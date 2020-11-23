A bit of functional programming advice needed

#1

Say I have a series of calculations that each use the …spread operator to add a new property to an object

Note: Just an example the actual calculations don’t matter here

const calc1 = (obj) => ({
  ...obj,
  x: obj.a + obj.b
})

const calc2 = (obj) => ({
  ...obj,
  y: obj.x + obj.c
})

const calc3 = (obj) => ({
  ...obj,
  z: obj.x + obj.y
})

const total = (obj) => ({
  ...obj,
  total: obj.x + obj.y + obj.z
})

const calculations = [calc1, calc2, calc3]

I then create a calculation function using pipe

const calculate = pipe(...calculations)
const result = calculate({a: 1, b: 2, c: 3})

// resulting in something like this
{
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  ...
  ...
  z: 9,
  total: 24
}

To give you a picture, I am using the above procedure on form inputs to generate a hash-map of form outputs.

It’s workable, but to refactor further what if I took out the spread operators from each function e.g.

const calc1 = (obj) => ({
  x: obj.a + obj.b
})

const calc2 = (obj) => ({
  y: obj.x + obj.c
})

const calc3 = (obj) => ({
  z: obj.x + obj.y
})

What if I then make a function that wraps each of those functions to do the merging for me.

const mergeWith = fn => obj => ({ ...obj, ...fn(obj) })

I then create the pipe function like so

const calculate = pipe(...calculations.map(mergeWith))

The reason I am asking this, is that I have done quite a bit of searching through the likes of ramda, underscore etc. and I can’t find anything like this mergeWith function. This makes me think my approach is unnecessarily complicating things or is flawed.

#2

Your instincts serve you well.

Unclassed Objects in Javascript are mutable, and hold no definite form.

x = {};
x.newprop = 3;

perfectly valid.
Calc3 then, is just:

obj.z = obj.x + obj.y;