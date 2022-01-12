A bit of functional fun

Back to my humble contributions. In the video I posted on lenses, he discusses lensPath, unfortunately no implementation this time.

I have been looking at one aspect to that which is setting nested properties, in the form of assocPath.

assocPath

Given I struggle a bit with recursion, I wanted to start simple and focus on the nested object creation of assocPath. If keys from the given path are missing in the source object then new ones will be created.

e.g.

path = ['a', 'b', 'c'], value = 10, source = {} -> { a: { b: { c: 10 }}}

buildObjectTree

const buildObjectTree = function buildTree([key, ...restOfKeys], value) { const source = { [key]: (restOfKeys.length) // whilst there is more than one key in the path recursively call buildTree ? buildTree(restOfKeys, value) // otherwise start to return objects, starting with the tailend { [key]: value } : value } // we have now finished recursive calls to buildtree // and can log and return (see console) console.log(JSON.stringify(source, null, 4)) return source } buildObjectTree(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48)

Output

// Base condition met (only one key left) and first return { "c": 48 } // Second return { "b": { "c": 48 } } // Third and final return { "a": { "b": { "c": 48 } } }

Now keeping things a bit briefer, another characteristic of assocDeep is that if the current key in the path is a letter an object is created otherwise if it’s a number/index an array is created

buildObjectsTree

// this time the buildtree expects a source argument const buildObjectsTree = function buildTree([key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}) { // again are we down to last key? source[key] = (nextKey !== undefined) // A simple check to see if the next key is not a number e.g object otherwise an array ? buildTree([nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : []) : value // objects to be returned console.log(JSON.stringify(source)) // see console return source } buildObjectsTree(['a', 'b', 0], 'index 0', {}) // { a: { b: ['index 0'] } }

Now we also need to be able to merge this object creation with the existing source. If for instance the source object already has a key of ‘a’ which is an object then we don’t want to replace it.

This is an obvious fail, as we lose the ‘d’ property

buildObjectsTree(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48, { a: { d: 50 } }) // { a: { b: { c: 48 } } }

buildTreeMerge

We can fix this by checking if the key exists with hasOwnProperty; If it does we pass the existing object/array to our recursive call (buildtree), otherwise we pass an empty object.

// helper function const hasOwn = (obj, key) => Object.hasOwnProperty.call(obj, key) const buildTreeMerge = function buildTree([key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}) { source[key] = (nextKey !== undefined) ? buildTree( [nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, (hasOwn(source, key)) ? source[key] // already exists pass this instead : isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : [] ) : value return source }

Now merging with source properties intact

console.log( JSON.stringify( buildTreeMerge(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48, { a: { d: 50 } }) // { a: { d: 50, 'b': { c: 48 } } } ) )

mutation

One last issue is mutation

const sourceObj = { a: 52 } buildTreeMerge(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48, sourceObj) console.log(JSON.stringify(sourceObj)) // { a: { b: { c: 48 } } } No good!!

So following ramdaJs’s implementation I have written an assoc function. This will enable us to return shallow clones of source and merge in our new properties.

assoc

const assoc = (key, value, object) => { if (!isNaN(key) && Array.isArray(object)) { // clone array object const arr = [...object] // and set index arr[key] = value return arr } // otherwise clone object and set key return { ...object, [key]: value } } // Example const sourceObj = { a: 5 } console.log(assoc('b', 52, sourceObj)) // { a: 5, b: 52 } console.log(sourceObj) // { a: 5 } unchanged

Final assocPath

And the final(ish) assocPath

const assocPath = function buildTree([key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}) { // instead of assigning a key directly to source this time // assign to a variable instead const newValue = (nextKey !== undefined) ? buildTree( [nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, (hasOwn(source, key)) ? source[key] : isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : [] ) : value // using assoc, merge/overwrite the [key]: value into a clone of source return assoc(key, newValue, source) }

and a quick test

const user = { id: 1, email: 'bob@somewhere.com', personalInfo: { name: 'Robert', address: { road: 'Quartier Djinageryber', city: 'Timbuktu', country: 'Mali' } } } const updatedUser = assocPath(['personalInfo', 'name'], 'Bob', user) console.log(JSON.stringify(updatedUser, null, 4)) // Output { "id": 1, "email": "bob@somewhere.com", "personalInfo": { "name": "Bob", // <-- "address": { "road": "Quartier Djinageryber", "city": "Timbuktu", "country": "Mali" } } } console.log(user.personalInfo.name) // Robert

As per ramdaJS’s implementation we would want assocPath to be curried, much like in my earlier post.

I guess we could then do something like this instead.

const setName = assocPath(['personalInfo', 'name']) setName('Bob', user1) setName('Jack', user2)

This is just part of the puzzle, and I am still figuring this stuff out. Once integrated into lensPath with the use of view, set and over I am sure we can do something a bit more useful.

edit: BTW I am sure I made a meal of this