A bit of functional fun

Tasking myself with writing a budget tracker, I have got back into a bit of functional programming. This may well bore the pants off you, but just thought I would share.

The following is a small functional library I put together last night along with some comments and examples. Could easily just use ramdajs, lodash or underscore, but it’s nice to play:)

// Functor will enable me to chain methods as well
// as inspect returned values along the way
const Functor = x => ({
    map: f => Functor(f(x)),
    inspect: () => (console.log(x), Functor(x)),
    fold: f => f(x)
})

// A simplified compose function that expects two functions 'f' and 'g' as arguments.
// The returned function expects a value 'x', which first of all will be passed to function 'g'.
// The returned value from function 'g' will then passed to function 'f' returning a final value.
//
// compose example
// const halve = (x) => x / 2
// const sqr = (x) => x * x
// const halveAndSquare = compose(sqr, halve) <- note order right to left
// const squareAndHalve = compose(halve, sqr)
//
// console.log(halveAndSquare(10)) -> 25
// console.log(squareAndHalve(10)) -> 50
const compose = (f, g) => (x) => f(g(x))

// values example
// values({x: 2, y: 5}) -> [2, 5]
const values = (obj) => Object.values(obj)

// Depending on the number of arguments supplied the following
// curried functions will return either a value or a function that expects a value

// multiply example
//
// const multiplyBy5 = multiply(5)
// [1, 2, 3].map(multiplyBy5) -> [5, 10, 15]
const multiply = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x * y : (y) => x * y

// add example
//
// [1, 2, 3].reduce(add, 0) -> 6
const add = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x + y : (y) => x + y


// map example
//
// const double = multiply(2)
// map(double, [1, 2, 3]) -> [2, 4, 6]
const map = (fn, array) => {
    const mapFn = (array) => array.map(fn)

    return (array !== undefined) ? mapFn(array) : mapFn
}

// map, reduce and compose example
//
// const double = multiply(2)
// const doubleAndSum = compose(reduce(add, 0), map(double))
// doubleAndSum([1, 2, 3]) -> 12
const reduce = (fn, init, array) => {
    const reduceFn = (array) => array.reduce(fn, init)

    return (array !== undefined) ? reduceFn(array) : reduceFn
}

// pick example
// pick([x, y], {x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}) -> {x: 2, y: 3}
//
// can also be curried
// const xy = pick(['x', 'y'])
// [{x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}, {x: 5, y: 6, z: 7}].map(xy) -> [{x: 2, y: 3}, {x: 5, y: 6}]
const pick = (keys, obj) => {

    const fn = (sourceObj) => {
        return keys.reduce((obj, key) => {
            obj[key] = sourceObj[key]
            return obj
        }, {})
    }

    return (obj !== undefined) ? fn(obj) : fn
}

A usage example for totaling up amounts. Transaction is either -1(expense) or 1(income)

// example of data acquired from form entries
const entries = () => new Map([
    ['kxw9vxyzh7kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Budget', transaction: '1', amount: '2500' }],
    ['kxvniztqt7088wi5z6', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Car Insurance', transaction: '-1', amount: '38' }],
    ['kxvp7fcpvhbgd0fz6vg', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Broadband', transaction: '-1', amount: '37' }],
    ['kxw9vnobe37kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Photoshop', transaction: '-1', amount: '12' }]
])

const formatCurrency = (locale, currency) => (amount) => (
    amount.toLocaleString(locale, {
        style: 'currency',
        currency: currency
    })
)

const updateTotal = (() => {

    const toSterling = formatCurrency('en-GB', 'GBP')

    const sumAmount = (sum, [x = 0, y = 1]) => add(sum, multiply(x, y))

    const getPairedValues = compose(values, pick(['transaction', 'amount']))

    return ({ sumTotal, cache }) => {

        const entries = Array.from(cache.values())

        const total = Functor(entries)
            .map(map(getPairedValues))
            .inspect() // [ [ '1', '2500' ], [ '-1', '32' ], [ '-1', '37' ], [ '-1', '12' ] ]
            .map(reduce(sumAmount, 0))
            .inspect() // 2419
            .fold(toSterling)

        sumTotal.textContent = total // £2,419.00
    }
})()

updateTotal({
    sumTotal: {}, // HTMLElement somewhere
    cache: entries()
})

It is maybe over engineered, vanilla JS with destructuring would/does provide a simpler/quicker alternative.

A good exercise though. I like the declarative aspect to it and that with using a functor I am not limited to specific chained methods like for instance with Array. I also like that I can use inspect to monitor the outputs. Another viable alternative would be to use pipe

codepen here

Any feedback, advice appreciated:D

I was in the process of watching a video on ‘lenses’, and was intrigued by his implementation of a curry function. I say ‘intrigued’, I mean ‘stumped’.

This is the function

const curry = (f, arity = f.length, ...args) => (
  arity <= args.length
    ? f(...args)
    : (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)
)

To start off, functions have a length property. The length property is equal to the number of parameters or the arity.

So for example

function myFunc(x, y, z) { /* do something */ }

console.dir(myFunc)
/*
ƒ myFunc(x, y, z)
  arguments: null
  caller: null
  length: 3 <- 3 parameters (x, y, z)
  name: "myFunc"
*/

I had to do a bit of logging to try and get my head around the curry function. I’m sure there are ‘rainmen’ out their who can just see the logic at first glance — not me!!

const curry = (f, arity = f.length, ...args) => {
  console.log('function: ', f)
  console.log('function arguments: ', arity)
  console.log('supplied arguments: ', ...args)

  return arity <= args.length
    ? f(...args)
    : (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)
}

and tests

// a simple function to be curried
const prop = (key, obj) => obj[key]

const curryProp = curry(prop)
/* Logged Outputs
function:  (key, obj) => obj[key]
function arguments:  2
supplied arguments: // none
*/

arity <= args.length // false
// note: f, arity and ...args will be store in a closure
// no args at this point
return (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)

next

const keyA = curryProp('a')
/* Logged Outputs
function:  (key, obj) => obj[key]
function arguments:  2
supplied arguments:  'a' // 1
*/

arity <= args.length // false
// args is 'a'
return (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)

finally

keyA({a: 5})
/*
function:  (key, obj) => obj[key]
function arguments:  2
supplied arguments:  'a', {a: 5} // 2
*/

arity <= args.length // true
return f(...args) // call (key, obj) => obj[key] with supplied arguments and return

So to boil it down, until the point that the curry function receives the final argument it returns (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz). This function keeps a store of the original given function, it’s number of parameters and a store of arguments supplied to the curryied function so far. Does that make sense?

When the final piece of the puzzle is supplied, in the case of our prop function the ‘obj’ argument it will then call that function and return the value.

Now taking the previous post, and ‘multiply’ as an example it can be refactored like so.

const multiply = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x * y : (y) => x * y

// refactored to 

const multiply = curry((x, y) => x * y)

and testing

console.log(multiply(5, 10)) // 50
console.log(multiply(5)(10)) // 50

console.log([1,2,3,4].map(multiply(5))) // [5,10,15,20]

I have to do this stuff to try and cement the knowledge into my brain. I hope it is of at least some interest.

In functional languages such as Haskell this is all there is.

Take for example

sum :: Integer → Integer → Integer
sum a b = a + b

At first glance it would seem this is a function that takes two arguments. It’s not. It’s a function that takes one argument and returns another function that takes one argument.

So for example I can create a new function like so

sum5 = sum 5

This is a new function that adds 5 to whatever argument you supply it.

No need for the curry function, this is built into the language. Sure, you can still call sum with two arguments, but that’s really syntactic sugar :slightly_smiling_face:

This is how you can inject services like database into functions without the caller of the resulting function knowing what database supplied or indeed without having to be aware a database was supplied at all.

Functional programming is a bit harder to get your head around since imperative programming feels more “natural”, but it’s so nice!

I suspect I might have to bite the bullet and venture into Haskell. I have seen a few Haskell related posts on stackoverflow and have to confess, a bit over my head.

I’m very much in the shallow end when it come to functional programming, and it is a real mental workout, but yes ‘so nice’ — very much hooked:)

Learning to manipulate streams can aid in understanding functional programming. Libraries like RxJs are functional in nature and require embracing functional concepts to create elegant solutions to problems.

https://blog.briebug.com/blog/using-rxjs-to-write-functional-javascript

Back to my humble contributions. In the video I posted on lenses, he discusses lensPath, unfortunately no implementation this time.

I have been looking at one aspect to that which is setting nested properties, in the form of assocPath.

assocPath

Given I struggle a bit with recursion, I wanted to start simple and focus on the nested object creation of assocPath. If keys from the given path are missing in the source object then new ones will be created.
e.g.
path = ['a', 'b', 'c'], value = 10, source = {} -> { a: { b: { c: 10 }}}

buildObjectTree

const buildObjectTree = function buildTree([key, ...restOfKeys], value) {

    const source = {
      [key]: (restOfKeys.length)
          // whilst there is more than one key in the path recursively call buildTree
          ? buildTree(restOfKeys, value)
          // otherwise start to return objects, starting with the tailend { [key]: value }
          : value 
    }
    
    // we have now finished recursive calls to buildtree
    // and can log and return (see console)
    console.log(JSON.stringify(source, null, 4))
  
    return source
}

buildObjectTree(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48)

Output

// Base condition met (only one key left) and first return
{
  "c": 48
}

// Second return
{
  "b": {
    "c": 48
  }
}

// Third and final return
{
  "a": {
    "b": {
      "c": 48
    }
  }
}

Now keeping things a bit briefer, another characteristic of assocDeep is that if the current key in the path is a letter an object is created otherwise if it’s a number/index an array is created

buildObjectsTree

// this time the buildtree expects a source argument
const buildObjectsTree = function buildTree([key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}) {

    // again are we down to last key?
    source[key] = (nextKey !== undefined)
        // A simple check to see if the next key is not a number e.g object otherwise an array
        ? buildTree([nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : [])
        : value

    // objects to be returned
    console.log(JSON.stringify(source)) // see console

    return source
}

buildObjectsTree(['a', 'b', 0], 'index 0', {}) // { a: { b: ['index 0'] } }

Now we also need to be able to merge this object creation with the existing source. If for instance the source object already has a key of ‘a’ which is an object then we don’t want to replace it.

This is an obvious fail, as we lose the ‘d’ property

buildObjectsTree(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48, { a: { d: 50 } }) // { a: { b: { c: 48 } } }

buildTreeMerge

We can fix this by checking if the key exists with hasOwnProperty; If it does we pass the existing object/array to our recursive call (buildtree), otherwise we pass an empty object.

// helper function
const hasOwn = (obj, key) => Object.hasOwnProperty.call(obj, key)

const buildTreeMerge = function buildTree([key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}) {

  source[key] = (nextKey !== undefined)
      ? buildTree(
          [nextKey, ...restOfKeys], 
          value,
          (hasOwn(source, key)) 
            ? source[key] // already exists pass this instead
            : isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : []
        )
      : value
  
  return source
}

Now merging with source properties intact

console.log(
    JSON.stringify(
        buildTreeMerge(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48, { a: { d: 50 } }) // { a: { d: 50, 'b': { c: 48 } } }
    )
)

mutation

One last issue is mutation

const sourceObj = { a: 52 }
buildTreeMerge(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48, sourceObj)
console.log(JSON.stringify(sourceObj)) // { a: { b: { c: 48 } } } No good!!

So following ramdaJs’s implementation I have written an assoc function. This will enable us to return shallow clones of source and merge in our new properties.

assoc

const assoc = (key, value, object) => {
    if (!isNaN(key) && Array.isArray(object)) {
        // clone array object
        const arr = [...object]
        // and set index
        arr[key] = value
        return arr
    }
    // otherwise clone object and set key
    return { ...object, [key]: value }
}


// Example
const sourceObj = { a: 5 }
console.log(assoc('b', 52, sourceObj)) // { a: 5, b: 52 }
console.log(sourceObj) // { a: 5 } unchanged

Final assocPath

And the final(ish) assocPath

const assocPath = function buildTree([key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}) {

    // instead of assigning a key directly to source this time
    // assign to a variable instead
    const newValue = (nextKey !== undefined)
        ? buildTree(
              [nextKey, ...restOfKeys], 
              value,
              (hasOwn(source, key)) 
                  ? source[key]
                  : isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : []
          )
        : value
  
    // using assoc, merge/overwrite the [key]: value into a clone of source
    return assoc(key, newValue, source)
}

and a quick test

const user = {
    id: 1,
    email: 'bob@somewhere.com',
    personalInfo: {
        name: 'Robert',
        address: {
            road: 'Quartier Djinageryber',
            city: 'Timbuktu',
            country: 'Mali'
        }
    }
}

const updatedUser = assocPath(['personalInfo', 'name'], 'Bob', user)
console.log(JSON.stringify(updatedUser, null, 4))

// Output
{
    "id": 1,
    "email": "bob@somewhere.com",
    "personalInfo": {
        "name": "Bob", // <--
        "address": {
            "road": "Quartier Djinageryber",
            "city": "Timbuktu",
            "country": "Mali"
        }
    }
}

console.log(user.personalInfo.name) // Robert

As per ramdaJS’s implementation we would want assocPath to be curried, much like in my earlier post.

I guess we could then do something like this instead.

const setName = assocPath(['personalInfo', 'name'])

setName('Bob', user1)
setName('Jack', user2)

This is just part of the puzzle, and I am still figuring this stuff out. Once integrated into lensPath with the use of view, set and over I am sure we can do something a bit more useful.

edit: BTW I am sure I made a meal of this :smiley: