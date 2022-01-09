A bit of functional fun

Tasking myself with writing a budget tracker, I have got back into a bit of functional programming. This may well bore the pants off you, but just thought I would share.

The following is a small functional library I put together last night along with some comments and examples. Could easily just use ramdajs, lodash or underscore, but it’s nice to play:)

// Functor will enable me to chain methods as well // as inspect returned values along the way const Functor = x => ({ map: f => Functor(f(x)), inspect: () => (console.log(x), Functor(x)), fold: f => f(x) }) // A simplified compose function that expects two functions 'f' and 'g' as arguments. // The returned function expects a value 'x', which first of all will be passed to function 'g'. // The returned value from function 'g' will then passed to function 'f' returning a final value. // // compose example // const halve = (x) => x / 2 // const sqr = (x) => x * x // const halveAndSquare = compose(sqr, halve) <- note order right to left // const squareAndHalve = compose(halve, sqr) // // console.log(halveAndSquare(10)) -> 25 // console.log(squareAndHalve(10)) -> 50 const compose = (f, g) => (x) => f(g(x)) // values example // values({x: 2, y: 5}) -> [2, 5] const values = (obj) => Object.values(obj) // Depending on the number of arguments supplied the following // curried functions will return either a value or a function that expects a value // multiply example // // const multiplyBy5 = multiply(5) // [1, 2, 3].map(multiplyBy5) -> [5, 10, 15] const multiply = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x * y : (y) => x * y // add example // // [1, 2, 3].reduce(add, 0) -> 6 const add = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x + y : (y) => x + y // map example // // const double = multiply(2) // map(double, [1, 2, 3]) -> [2, 4, 6] const map = (fn, array) => { const mapFn = (array) => array.map(fn) return (array !== undefined) ? mapFn(array) : mapFn } // map, reduce and compose example // // const double = multiply(2) // const doubleAndSum = compose(reduce(add, 0), map(double)) // doubleAndSum([1, 2, 3]) -> 12 const reduce = (fn, init, array) => { const reduceFn = (array) => array.reduce(fn, init) return (array !== undefined) ? reduceFn(array) : reduceFn } // pick example // pick([x, y], {x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}) -> {x: 2, y: 3} // // can also be curried // const xy = pick(['x', 'y']) // [{x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}, {x: 5, y: 6, z: 7}].map(xy) -> [{x: 2, y: 3}, {x: 5, y: 6}] const pick = (keys, obj) => { const fn = (sourceObj) => { return keys.reduce((obj, key) => { obj[key] = sourceObj[key] return obj }, {}) } return (obj !== undefined) ? fn(obj) : fn }

A usage example for totaling up amounts. Transaction is either -1(expense) or 1(income)

// example of data acquired from form entries const entries = () => new Map([ ['kxw9vxyzh7kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Budget', transaction: '1', amount: '2500' }], ['kxvniztqt7088wi5z6', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Car Insurance', transaction: '-1', amount: '38' }], ['kxvp7fcpvhbgd0fz6vg', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Broadband', transaction: '-1', amount: '37' }], ['kxw9vnobe37kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Photoshop', transaction: '-1', amount: '12' }] ]) const formatCurrency = (locale, currency) => (amount) => ( amount.toLocaleString(locale, { style: 'currency', currency: currency }) ) const updateTotal = (() => { const toSterling = formatCurrency('en-GB', 'GBP') const sumAmount = (sum, [x = 0, y = 1]) => add(sum, multiply(x, y)) const getPairedValues = compose(values, pick(['transaction', 'amount'])) return ({ sumTotal, cache }) => { const entries = Array.from(cache.values()) const total = Functor(entries) .map(map(getPairedValues)) .inspect() // [ [ '1', '2500' ], [ '-1', '32' ], [ '-1', '37' ], [ '-1', '12' ] ] .map(reduce(sumAmount, 0)) .inspect() // 2419 .fold(toSterling) sumTotal.textContent = total // £2,419.00 } })() updateTotal({ sumTotal: {}, // HTMLElement somewhere cache: entries() })

It is maybe over engineered, vanilla JS with destructuring would/does provide a simpler/quicker alternative.

A good exercise though. I like the declarative aspect to it and that with using a functor I am not limited to specific chained methods like for instance with Array. I also like that I can use inspect to monitor the outputs. Another viable alternative would be to use pipe

codepen here

Any feedback, advice appreciated:D