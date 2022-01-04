A bit of functional fun

JavaScript
#1

Tasking myself with writing a budget tracker, I have got back into a bit of functional programming. This may well bore the pants off you, but just thought I would share.

The following is a small functional library I put together last night along with some comments and examples. Could easily just use ramdajs, lodash or underscore, but it’s nice to play:)

// Functor will enable me to chain methods as well
// as inspect returned values along the way
const Functor = x => ({
    map: f => Functor(f(x)),
    inspect: () => (console.log(x), Functor(x)),
    fold: f => f(x)
})

// A simplified compose function that expects two functions 'f' and 'g' as arguments.
// The returned function expects a value 'x', which first of all will be passed to function 'g'.
// The returned value from function 'g' will then passed to function 'f' returning a final value.
//
// compose example
// const halve = (x) => x / 2
// const sqr = (x) => x * x
// const halveAndSquare = compose(sqr, halve) <- note order right to left
// const squareAndHalve = compose(halve, sqr)
//
// console.log(halveAndSquare(10)) -> 25
// console.log(squareAndHalve(10)) -> 50
const compose = (f, g) => (x) => f(g(x))

// values example
// values({x: 2, y: 5}) -> [2, 5]
const values = (obj) => Object.values(obj)

// Depending on the number of arguments supplied the following
// curried functions will return either a value or a function that expects a value

// multiply example
//
// const multiplyBy5 = multiply(5)
// [1, 2, 3].map(multiplyBy5) -> [5, 10, 15]
const multiply = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x * y : (y) => x * y

// add example
//
// [1, 2, 3].reduce(add, 0) -> 6
const add = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x + y : (y) => x + y


// map example
//
// const double = multiply(2)
// map(double, [1, 2, 3]) -> [2, 4, 6]
const map = (fn, array) => {
    const mapFn = (array) => array.map(fn)

    return (array !== undefined) ? mapFn(array) : mapFn
}

// map, reduce and compose example
//
// const double = multiply(2)
// const doubleAndSum = compose(reduce(add, 0), map(double))
// doubleAndSum([1, 2, 3]) -> 12
const reduce = (fn, init, array) => {
    const reduceFn = (array) => array.reduce(fn, init)

    return (array !== undefined) ? reduceFn(array) : reduceFn
}

// pick example
// pick([x, y], {x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}) -> {x: 2, y: 3}
//
// can also be curried
// const xy = pick(['x', 'y'])
// [{x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}, {x: 5, y: 6, z: 7}].map(xy) -> [{x: 2, y: 3}, {x: 5, y: 6}]
const pick = (keys, obj) => {

    const fn = (sourceObj) => {
        return keys.reduce((obj, key) => {
            obj[key] = sourceObj[key]
            return obj
        }, {})
    }

    return (obj !== undefined) ? fn(obj) : fn
}

A usage example for totaling up amounts. Transaction is either -1(expense) or 1(income)

// example of data acquired from form entries
const entries = () => new Map([
    ['kxw9vxyzh7kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Budget', transaction: '1', amount: '2500' }],
    ['kxvniztqt7088wi5z6', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Car Insurance', transaction: '-1', amount: '38' }],
    ['kxvp7fcpvhbgd0fz6vg', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Broadband', transaction: '-1', amount: '37' }],
    ['kxw9vnobe37kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Photoshop', transaction: '-1', amount: '12' }]
])

const formatCurrency = (locale, currency) => (amount) => (
    amount.toLocaleString(locale, {
        style: 'currency',
        currency: currency
    })
)

const updateTotal = (() => {

    const toSterling = formatCurrency('en-GB', 'GBP')

    const sumAmount = (sum, [x = 0, y = 1]) => add(sum, multiply(x, y))

    const getPairedValues = compose(values, pick(['transaction', 'amount']))

    return ({ sumTotal, cache }) => {

        const entries = Array.from(cache.values())

        const total = Functor(entries)
            .map(map(getPairedValues))
            .inspect() // [ [ '1', '2500' ], [ '-1', '32' ], [ '-1', '37' ], [ '-1', '12' ] ]
            .map(reduce(sumAmount, 0))
            .inspect() // 2419
            .fold(toSterling)

        sumTotal.textContent = total // £2,419.00
    }
})()

updateTotal({
    sumTotal: {}, // HTMLElement somewhere
    cache: entries()
})

It is maybe over engineered, vanilla JS with destructuring would/does provide a simpler/quicker alternative.

A good exercise though. I like the declarative aspect to it and that with using a functor I am not limited to specific chained methods like for instance with Array. I also like that I can use inspect to monitor the outputs. Another viable alternative would be to use pipe

codepen here

Any feedback, advice appreciated:D

1 Like
#2

For what it’s worth, just going share an idea.

I was wondering about being able to watch out for mutations to my Map data and trigger updates to localStorage. Still question marks on that.

I did look into metaprogramming with proxies which is very interesting, however it doesn’t play nicely with Maps, in particular with trying something like proxyMap.set()

There’s also the question as to whether plain objects would work just as well. The entries do need to be in order even after deletions.

Anyway this is what I have come up with. I don’t know if it is a good idea, a lot more reading to do :slight_smile:

class MapAndStore extends Map {

    constructor (storeFn) {
        super()
        this.storeFn = storeFn
    }

    set (...args) {
        const map = super.set(...args)
        this.storeFn(map)
        return map
    }

    delete (...args) {
        const bool = super.delete(...args)
        if (bool) this.storeFn(this)
        return bool
    }
}

// console.log for testing
const updateLocalStorage = (map) => { console.log(JSON.stringify(Array.from(map))) }

const entries = new MapAndStore(updateLocalStorage)
entries.set('a', { name: 'Joe' })   // [["a",{"name":"Joe"}]]
entries.set('b', { name: 'Bob' })   // [["a",{"name":"Joe"}],["b",{"name":"Bob"}]]
entries.set('c', { name: 'Jane' })  // [["a",{"name":"Joe"}],["b",{"name":"Bob"}],["c",{"name":"Jane"}]]
entries.delete('a')                 // [["b",{"name":"Bob"}],["c",{"name":"Jane"}]]

console.log([...entries.values()])  // [{name: 'Bob'}, {name: 'Jane'}]