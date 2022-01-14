A bit of functional fun

Tasking myself with writing a budget tracker, I have got back into a bit of functional programming. This may well bore the pants off you, but just thought I would share.

The following is a small functional library I put together last night along with some comments and examples. Could easily just use ramdajs, lodash or underscore, but it’s nice to play:)

// Functor will enable me to chain methods as well
// as inspect returned values along the way
const Functor = x => ({
    map: f => Functor(f(x)),
    inspect: () => (console.log(x), Functor(x)),
    fold: f => f(x)
})

// A simplified compose function that expects two functions 'f' and 'g' as arguments.
// The returned function expects a value 'x', which first of all will be passed to function 'g'.
// The returned value from function 'g' will then passed to function 'f' returning a final value.
//
// compose example
// const halve = (x) => x / 2
// const sqr = (x) => x * x
// const halveAndSquare = compose(sqr, halve) <- note order right to left
// const squareAndHalve = compose(halve, sqr)
//
// console.log(halveAndSquare(10)) -> 25
// console.log(squareAndHalve(10)) -> 50
const compose = (f, g) => (x) => f(g(x))

// values example
// values({x: 2, y: 5}) -> [2, 5]
const values = (obj) => Object.values(obj)

// Depending on the number of arguments supplied the following
// curried functions will return either a value or a function that expects a value

// multiply example
//
// const multiplyBy5 = multiply(5)
// [1, 2, 3].map(multiplyBy5) -> [5, 10, 15]
const multiply = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x * y : (y) => x * y

// add example
//
// [1, 2, 3].reduce(add, 0) -> 6
const add = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x + y : (y) => x + y


// map example
//
// const double = multiply(2)
// map(double, [1, 2, 3]) -> [2, 4, 6]
const map = (fn, array) => {
    const mapFn = (array) => array.map(fn)

    return (array !== undefined) ? mapFn(array) : mapFn
}

// map, reduce and compose example
//
// const double = multiply(2)
// const doubleAndSum = compose(reduce(add, 0), map(double))
// doubleAndSum([1, 2, 3]) -> 12
const reduce = (fn, init, array) => {
    const reduceFn = (array) => array.reduce(fn, init)

    return (array !== undefined) ? reduceFn(array) : reduceFn
}

// pick example
// pick([x, y], {x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}) -> {x: 2, y: 3}
//
// can also be curried
// const xy = pick(['x', 'y'])
// [{x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}, {x: 5, y: 6, z: 7}].map(xy) -> [{x: 2, y: 3}, {x: 5, y: 6}]
const pick = (keys, obj) => {

    const fn = (sourceObj) => {
        return keys.reduce((obj, key) => {
            obj[key] = sourceObj[key]
            return obj
        }, {})
    }

    return (obj !== undefined) ? fn(obj) : fn
}

A usage example for totaling up amounts. Transaction is either -1(expense) or 1(income)

// example of data acquired from form entries
const entries = () => new Map([
    ['kxw9vxyzh7kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Budget', transaction: '1', amount: '2500' }],
    ['kxvniztqt7088wi5z6', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Car Insurance', transaction: '-1', amount: '38' }],
    ['kxvp7fcpvhbgd0fz6vg', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Broadband', transaction: '-1', amount: '37' }],
    ['kxw9vnobe37kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Photoshop', transaction: '-1', amount: '12' }]
])

const formatCurrency = (locale, currency) => (amount) => (
    amount.toLocaleString(locale, {
        style: 'currency',
        currency: currency
    })
)

const updateTotal = (() => {

    const toSterling = formatCurrency('en-GB', 'GBP')

    const sumAmount = (sum, [x = 0, y = 1]) => add(sum, multiply(x, y))

    const getPairedValues = compose(values, pick(['transaction', 'amount']))

    return ({ sumTotal, cache }) => {

        const entries = Array.from(cache.values())

        const total = Functor(entries)
            .map(map(getPairedValues))
            .inspect() // [ [ '1', '2500' ], [ '-1', '32' ], [ '-1', '37' ], [ '-1', '12' ] ]
            .map(reduce(sumAmount, 0))
            .inspect() // 2419
            .fold(toSterling)

        sumTotal.textContent = total // £2,419.00
    }
})()

updateTotal({
    sumTotal: {}, // HTMLElement somewhere
    cache: entries()
})

It is maybe over engineered, vanilla JS with destructuring would/does provide a simpler/quicker alternative.

A good exercise though. I like the declarative aspect to it and that with using a functor I am not limited to specific chained methods like for instance with Array. I also like that I can use inspect to monitor the outputs. Another viable alternative would be to use pipe

codepen here

Any feedback, advice appreciated:D

I was in the process of watching a video on ‘lenses’, and was intrigued by his implementation of a curry function. I say ‘intrigued’, I mean ‘stumped’.

This is the function

const curry = (f, arity = f.length, ...args) => (
  arity <= args.length
    ? f(...args)
    : (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)
)

To start off, functions have a length property. The length property is equal to the number of parameters or the arity.

So for example

function myFunc(x, y, z) { /* do something */ }

console.dir(myFunc)
/*
ƒ myFunc(x, y, z)
  arguments: null
  caller: null
  length: 3 <- 3 parameters (x, y, z)
  name: "myFunc"
*/

I had to do a bit of logging to try and get my head around the curry function. I’m sure there are ‘rainmen’ out their who can just see the logic at first glance — not me!!

const curry = (f, arity = f.length, ...args) => {
  console.log('function: ', f)
  console.log('function arguments: ', arity)
  console.log('supplied arguments: ', ...args)

  return arity <= args.length
    ? f(...args)
    : (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)
}

and tests

// a simple function to be curried
const prop = (key, obj) => obj[key]

const curryProp = curry(prop)
/* Logged Outputs
function:  (key, obj) => obj[key]
function arguments:  2
supplied arguments: // none
*/

arity <= args.length // false
// note: f, arity and ...args will be store in a closure
// no args at this point
return (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)

next

const keyA = curryProp('a')
/* Logged Outputs
function:  (key, obj) => obj[key]
function arguments:  2
supplied arguments:  'a' // 1
*/

arity <= args.length // false
// args is 'a'
return (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)

finally

keyA({a: 5})
/*
function:  (key, obj) => obj[key]
function arguments:  2
supplied arguments:  'a', {a: 5} // 2
*/

arity <= args.length // true
return f(...args) // call (key, obj) => obj[key] with supplied arguments and return

So to boil it down, until the point that the curry function receives the final argument it returns (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz). This function keeps a store of the original given function, it’s number of parameters and a store of arguments supplied to the curryied function so far. Does that make sense?

When the final piece of the puzzle is supplied, in the case of our prop function the ‘obj’ argument it will then call that function and return the value.

Now taking the previous post, and ‘multiply’ as an example it can be refactored like so.

const multiply = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x * y : (y) => x * y

// refactored to 

const multiply = curry((x, y) => x * y)

and testing

console.log(multiply(5, 10)) // 50
console.log(multiply(5)(10)) // 50

console.log([1,2,3,4].map(multiply(5))) // [5,10,15,20]

I have to do this stuff to try and cement the knowledge into my brain. I hope it is of at least some interest.

In functional languages such as Haskell this is all there is.

Take for example

sum :: Integer → Integer → Integer
sum a b = a + b

At first glance it would seem this is a function that takes two arguments. It’s not. It’s a function that takes one argument and returns another function that takes one argument.

So for example I can create a new function like so

sum5 = sum 5

This is a new function that adds 5 to whatever argument you supply it.

No need for the curry function, this is built into the language. Sure, you can still call sum with two arguments, but that’s really syntactic sugar :slightly_smiling_face:

This is how you can inject services like database into functions without the caller of the resulting function knowing what database supplied or indeed without having to be aware a database was supplied at all.

Functional programming is a bit harder to get your head around since imperative programming feels more “natural”, but it’s so nice!

I suspect I might have to bite the bullet and venture into Haskell. I have seen a few Haskell related posts on stackoverflow and have to confess, a bit over my head.

I’m very much in the shallow end when it come to functional programming, and it is a real mental workout, but yes ‘so nice’ — very much hooked:)

Learning to manipulate streams can aid in understanding functional programming. Libraries like RxJs are functional in nature and require embracing functional concepts to create elegant solutions to problems.

https://blog.briebug.com/blog/using-rxjs-to-write-functional-javascript

Warning! A bit of a lengthy one.

assocPath

Functional Setter

If you google online for ‘JS setting nested properties’ you can find various implementations.

I wanted to focus on writing something similar, that would form the setting method for the functional getter/setter lensPath. Following functional programmings non-mutational approach, one key feature to assocPath is that it returns a shallow clone of the source object — leaving the source or store object intact.

A good place to start would be a usage example with lenses.

const user = {
    id: 1,
    personalInfo: {
        name: 'Robert',
        address: { city: 'Timbuktu' }
    }
}

// create a lens focusing on the nested name property
const nameLens = lensPath(['personalInfo', 'name'])

// Under the hood the assocPath method comes into play
const updatedUser = set(nameLens, 'Bob', user)

updatedUser.personalInfo.name // -> Bob

// The source object remains intact
user.personalInfo.name // -> Robert

Recursion

Following ramdaJS’s approach I wanted to use recursion. Breaking problems down recursively is still something of an enigma to me, and albeit I have a grasp of the ‘how it works’, it is somewhat a trial and error exercise.

So starting simple I wrote a function that given a path builds nested objects.

const buildObjectTree = function buildTree([key, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}) {

    // recursively call buildTree until we are down to one key
    source[key] = (restOfKeys.length)
      ? buildTree([restOfKeys], value, {})
      : value

    return source
}

// parameters (path, value, source)
buildObjectTree(['a', 'b', 'c'], 50, {}) // -> {a: {b: {c: 50}}}

Our base condition is reaching the last key of the path, in this example ‘c’ at which point we assign the value 50 and return {c: 50} and so on {b: {c: 50}} -> {a: {b: {c: 50}}}

Objects and Arrays

Moving on to the next step, assocPath also works with arrays. If we feed a number into the path, it is taken as an index rather than a key.

buildObjectTree(['a', 'b', 0], 'first index', {}) // -> {a: {b: ['first index']}}

With a simple additional check using isNaN we can figure out if the next key is an array index or an object key and pass the correct object type to our next recursive call.

const buildObjectsTree = function buildTree(
    [key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}
) {

    source[key] = (nextKey !== undefined)
        ? buildTree(
              [nextKey, ...restOfKeys],
              value,
              // is nextKey not a number?
              // if so pass an object, otherwise an array
              isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : []
          )
        : value

    return source
}

buildObjectsTree(['a', 0, 'c'], 50, {}) // -> { a: [{c: 50}] }

Merging with source data

So far we have been working with empty objects, but we want to be able to set properties on existing data, either over-writing or creating entirely new properties.

We can see here with the current function, that we are completely over-writing the exisitng object and in the process losing the ‘d’ property.

buildObjectsTree(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48, { a: { d: 50 } }) // { a: { b: { c: 48 } } }

We can fix this by checking if a key already exists with hasOwnProperty and pass the existing property instead of a new empty object.

Object.hasOwnProperty.call(object, key) is a tad verbose, so a helper function would be useful.

const hasOwn = (obj, key) => Object.hasOwnProperty.call(obj, key)

const buildTreeMerge = function buildTree(
    [key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}
) {

    source[key] = (nextKey !== undefined)
        ? buildTree(
              [nextKey, ...restOfKeys],
              value,
              (hasOwn(source, key))
                  ? source[key] // already exists pass this instead
                  : isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : []
          )
        : value

    return source
}

// now 'd' remains intact
buildTreeMerge(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48, { a: { d: 50 } })
// -> { a: { d: 50, 'b': { c: 48 } } }

Mutation

As per the introduction we don’t want to mutate the source object and the current implementation fails.

const sourceObj = { a: 52 }

const updatedObject = buildTreeMerge(['a', 'b', 'c'], 50, sourceObj)
updatedObject // -> { a: { b: { c: 48 } } }
sourceObj // -> { a: { b: { c: 48 } } } <- No good!!

The solution to this, is instead of directly mutating the source object e.g. source[key] = ... we clone the source first, mutate it and return that instead.

Clone and merging

Interesting we can use Object.assign with a target array and an array-like object to create a new array.

Object.assign([], { 0: 'first index', 1: 'second index' })
/*
Array(2)
  0: "first index"
  1: "second index"
  length: 2
*/

So if we want to clone our source, which maybe an array or an object, and mutate it, this will do the trick!

Object.assign(
    Array.isArray(source) ? [] : {}, // target
    source, // clone the source
    { [key]: value } // add the new index or key with value
)

Final assocPath

Let’s create a merge function first

const mergeObjects = (key, value, source) => (
    Object.assign(
        Array.isArray(source) ? [] : {}, source, { [key]: value }
    )
)

Final function

const assocPath = function buildTree(
  [key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}
) {

    // assign to a temporary variable
    const newValue = (nextKey !== undefined)
        ? buildTree(
              [nextKey, ...restOfKeys],
              value,
              (hasOwn(source, key))
                  ? source[key]
                  : isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : []
          )
        : value

    // return mutated clone
    return mergeObjects(key, newValue, source)
}

Quick test

const user = {
    id: 1,
    personalInfo: {
        name: 'Robert',
        address: { city: 'Timbuktu' }
    }
}

const updatedUser = assocPath(['personalInfo', 'name'], 'Bob', user)
updatedUser.personInfo.name // -> 'Bob'
user.personInfo.name // -> 'Robert'

Conclustion

It needs some proper testing, but albeit probably not the best solution, it appears to work :slight_smile:

The next stage will be to write a nested getter function, which should be a bit more straight forward.

What is the difference between this and using a state store like redux.

That video is from nearly half a decade ago. Surely there have been advancements since then.

#13

This is just a bit of a programming and learning exercise — A look under the hood.

As I say I don’t know redux, maybe someone here who is more experienced in both functional programming and redux can give you a better answer.

Video deleted.

Shame. I’ve been following this thread and would have checked it out.

Sorry James, here you go.