A bit of functional fun

Warning! A bit of a lengthy one.

assocPath

Functional Setter

If you google online for ‘JS setting nested properties’ you can find various implementations.

I wanted to focus on writing something similar, that would form the setting method for the functional getter/setter lensPath. Following functional programmings non-mutational approach, one key feature to assocPath is that it returns a shallow clone of the source object — leaving the source or store object intact.

A good place to start would be a usage example with lenses.

const user = { id: 1, personalInfo: { name: 'Robert', address: { city: 'Timbuktu' } } } // create a lens focusing on the nested name property const nameLens = lensPath(['personalInfo', 'name']) // Under the hood the assocPath method comes into play const updatedUser = set(nameLens, 'Bob', user) updatedUser.personalInfo.name // -> Bob // The source object remains intact user.personalInfo.name // -> Robert

Recursion

Following ramdaJS’s approach I wanted to use recursion. Breaking problems down recursively is still something of an enigma to me, and albeit I have a grasp of the ‘how it works’, it is somewhat a trial and error exercise.

So starting simple I wrote a function that given a path builds nested objects.

const buildObjectTree = function buildTree([key, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {}) { // recursively call buildTree until we are down to one key source[key] = (restOfKeys.length) ? buildTree([restOfKeys], value, {}) : value return source } // parameters (path, value, source) buildObjectTree(['a', 'b', 'c'], 50, {}) // -> {a: {b: {c: 50}}}

Our base condition is reaching the last key of the path, in this example ‘c’ at which point we assign the value 50 and return {c: 50} and so on {b: {c: 50}} -> {a: {b: {c: 50}}}

Objects and Arrays

Moving on to the next step, assocPath also works with arrays. If we feed a number into the path, it is taken as an index rather than a key.

buildObjectTree(['a', 'b', 0], 'first index', {}) // -> {a: {b: ['first index']}}

With a simple additional check using isNaN we can figure out if the next key is an array index or an object key and pass the correct object type to our next recursive call.

const buildObjectsTree = function buildTree( [key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {} ) { source[key] = (nextKey !== undefined) ? buildTree( [nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, // is nextKey not a number? // if so pass an object, otherwise an array isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : [] ) : value return source } buildObjectsTree(['a', 0, 'c'], 50, {}) // -> { a: [{c: 50}] }

Merging with source data

So far we have been working with empty objects, but we want to be able to set properties on existing data, either over-writing or creating entirely new properties.

We can see here with the current function, that we are completely over-writing the exisitng object and in the process losing the ‘d’ property.

buildObjectsTree(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48, { a: { d: 50 } }) // { a: { b: { c: 48 } } }

We can fix this by checking if a key already exists with hasOwnProperty and pass the existing property instead of a new empty object.

Object.hasOwnProperty.call(object, key) is a tad verbose, so a helper function would be useful.

const hasOwn = (obj, key) => Object.hasOwnProperty.call(obj, key)

const buildTreeMerge = function buildTree( [key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {} ) { source[key] = (nextKey !== undefined) ? buildTree( [nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, (hasOwn(source, key)) ? source[key] // already exists pass this instead : isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : [] ) : value return source } // now 'd' remains intact buildTreeMerge(['a', 'b', 'c'], 48, { a: { d: 50 } }) // -> { a: { d: 50, 'b': { c: 48 } } }

Mutation

As per the introduction we don’t want to mutate the source object and the current implementation fails.

const sourceObj = { a: 52 } const updatedObject = buildTreeMerge(['a', 'b', 'c'], 50, sourceObj) updatedObject // -> { a: { b: { c: 48 } } } sourceObj // -> { a: { b: { c: 48 } } } <- No good!!

The solution to this, is instead of directly mutating the source object e.g. source[key] = ... we clone the source first, mutate it and return that instead.

Clone and merging

Interesting we can use Object.assign with a target array and an array-like object to create a new array.

Object.assign([], { 0: 'first index', 1: 'second index' }) /* Array(2) 0: "first index" 1: "second index" length: 2 */

So if we want to clone our source, which maybe an array or an object, and mutate it, this will do the trick!

Object.assign( Array.isArray(source) ? [] : {}, // target source, // clone the source { [key]: value } // add the new index or key with value )

Final assocPath

Let’s create a merge function first

const mergeObjects = (key, value, source) => ( Object.assign( Array.isArray(source) ? [] : {}, source, { [key]: value } ) )

Final function

const assocPath = function buildTree( [key, nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, source = {} ) { // assign to a temporary variable const newValue = (nextKey !== undefined) ? buildTree( [nextKey, ...restOfKeys], value, (hasOwn(source, key)) ? source[key] : isNaN(nextKey) ? {} : [] ) : value // return mutated clone return mergeObjects(key, newValue, source) }

Quick test

const user = { id: 1, personalInfo: { name: 'Robert', address: { city: 'Timbuktu' } } } const updatedUser = assocPath(['personalInfo', 'name'], 'Bob', user) updatedUser.personInfo.name // -> 'Bob' user.personInfo.name // -> 'Robert'

Conclustion

It needs some proper testing, but albeit probably not the best solution, it appears to work

The next stage will be to write a nested getter function, which should be a bit more straight forward.