A bit of functional fun

Tasking myself with writing a budget tracker, I have got back into a bit of functional programming. This may well bore the pants off you, but just thought I would share.
The following is a small functional library I put together last night along with some comments and examples. Could easily just use ramdajs, lodash or underscore, but it’s nice to play:)
// Functor will enable me to chain methods as well
// as inspect returned values along the way
const Functor = x => ({
map: f => Functor(f(x)),
inspect: () => (console.log(x), Functor(x)),
fold: f => f(x)
})
// A simplified compose function that expects two functions 'f' and 'g' as arguments.
// The returned function expects a value 'x', which first of all will be passed to function 'g'.
// The returned value from function 'g' will then passed to function 'f' returning a final value.
//
// compose example
// const halve = (x) => x / 2
// const sqr = (x) => x * x
// const halveAndSquare = compose(sqr, halve) <- note order right to left
// const squareAndHalve = compose(halve, sqr)
//
// console.log(halveAndSquare(10)) -> 25
// console.log(squareAndHalve(10)) -> 50
const compose = (f, g) => (x) => f(g(x))
// values example
// values({x: 2, y: 5}) -> [2, 5]
const values = (obj) => Object.values(obj)
// Depending on the number of arguments supplied the following
// curried functions will return either a value or a function that expects a value
// multiply example
//
// const multiplyBy5 = multiply(5)
// [1, 2, 3].map(multiplyBy5) -> [5, 10, 15]
const multiply = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x * y : (y) => x * y
// add example
//
// [1, 2, 3].reduce(add, 0) -> 6
const add = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x + y : (y) => x + y
// map example
//
// const double = multiply(2)
// map(double, [1, 2, 3]) -> [2, 4, 6]
const map = (fn, array) => {
const mapFn = (array) => array.map(fn)
return (array !== undefined) ? mapFn(array) : mapFn
}
// map, reduce and compose example
//
// const double = multiply(2)
// const doubleAndSum = compose(reduce(add, 0), map(double))
// doubleAndSum([1, 2, 3]) -> 12
const reduce = (fn, init, array) => {
const reduceFn = (array) => array.reduce(fn, init)
return (array !== undefined) ? reduceFn(array) : reduceFn
}
// pick example
// pick([x, y], {x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}) -> {x: 2, y: 3}
//
// can also be curried
// const xy = pick(['x', 'y'])
// [{x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}, {x: 5, y: 6, z: 7}].map(xy) -> [{x: 2, y: 3}, {x: 5, y: 6}]
const pick = (keys, obj) => {
const fn = (sourceObj) => {
return keys.reduce((obj, key) => {
obj[key] = sourceObj[key]
return obj
}, {})
}
return (obj !== undefined) ? fn(obj) : fn
}
A usage example for totaling up amounts. Transaction is either -1(expense) or 1(income)
// example of data acquired from form entries
const entries = () => new Map([
['kxw9vxyzh7kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Budget', transaction: '1', amount: '2500' }],
['kxvniztqt7088wi5z6', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Car Insurance', transaction: '-1', amount: '38' }],
['kxvp7fcpvhbgd0fz6vg', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Broadband', transaction: '-1', amount: '37' }],
['kxw9vnobe37kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Photoshop', transaction: '-1', amount: '12' }]
])
const formatCurrency = (locale, currency) => (amount) => (
amount.toLocaleString(locale, {
style: 'currency',
currency: currency
})
)
const updateTotal = (() => {
const toSterling = formatCurrency('en-GB', 'GBP')
const sumAmount = (sum, [x = 0, y = 1]) => add(sum, multiply(x, y))
const getPairedValues = compose(values, pick(['transaction', 'amount']))
return ({ sumTotal, cache }) => {
const entries = Array.from(cache.values())
const total = Functor(entries)
.map(map(getPairedValues))
.inspect() // [ [ '1', '2500' ], [ '-1', '32' ], [ '-1', '37' ], [ '-1', '12' ] ]
.map(reduce(sumAmount, 0))
.inspect() // 2419
.fold(toSterling)
sumTotal.textContent = total // £2,419.00
}
})()
updateTotal({
sumTotal: {}, // HTMLElement somewhere
cache: entries()
})
It is maybe over engineered, vanilla JS with destructuring would/does provide a simpler/quicker alternative.
A good exercise though. I like the declarative aspect to it and that with using a functor I am not limited to specific chained methods like for instance with Array. I also like that I can use inspect to monitor the outputs. Another viable alternative would be to use pipe
codepen here
Any feedback, advice appreciated:D