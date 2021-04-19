A Beginner’s guide to HTML5. by John Rhea. Can anyone tell me if this is a one Chapter book.
I just can’t navigate to the next chapter.
A Beginner’s guide to HTML5. by John Rhea. Can anyone tell me if this is a one Chapter book.
1 Like
Hi yabinka,
I haven’t read this book, so take my view with a grain of salt.
It’s 27 to 64 pages depending the format, and there are 10 books in the “Zombie” series.
This book seems to be the first of them and perhaps that is what “Chapter 1” stands for. The table of content also seems fit for one chapter.
If so, the next “chapter” would be next book in the “Zombie” series.
Thanks Erik_J, I am sure you are 100% correct. I appreciate your quick response.
1 Like
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.