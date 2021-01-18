A Beginner’s guide to HTML5

Hi yabinka,

I haven’t read this book, so take my view with a grain of salt.

It’s 27 to 64 pages depending the format, and there are 10 books in the “Zombie” series.

This book seems to be the first of them and perhaps that is what “Chapter 1” stands for. The table of content also seems fit for one chapter.

If so, the next “chapter” would be next book in the “Zombie” series.