8 Ways to Style React Components Compared

Originally published at: https://www.sitepoint.com/react-components-styling-options/





I’ve been working with a couple of developers in my office on React JS projects, who have varied levels of React JS experience. We’ve been solving some crazy problems like handling the weird way Redux does state initialization and making an axios request payload work with PHP and understanding what goes on in the background. This article arose out of a question about how to style React components.

The Various Styling Approaches

There are various ways to style React Components. Choosing the right method for styling components isn't a perfect absolute. It's a specific decision that should serve your particular use case, personal preferences and above all, architectural goals of the way you work. For example, I make use of notifications in React JS using Noty, and the styling should be able to handle plugins too.

Some of my goals in answering the question included covering these:

Global namespacing

Dependencies

Reusability

Scalability

Dead-code Elimination

There seems to be about eight different ways of styling React JS components used widely in the industry for production level work:

Inline CSS

Normal CSS

CSS in JS

Styled Components

CSS Modules

Sass & SCSS

Less

Stylable

For each method, I'll look at the need for dependencies, the difficulty level, and whether or not the approach is really a good one or not.

Inline CSS

Dependencies: None

Difficulty: Easy

Approach: Worst

I don't think anyone needs an introduction to inline CSS. This is the CSS styling sent to the element directly using the HTML or JSX. You can include a JavaScript object for CSS in React components. There are a few restrictions like replacing every - with camelCase text. You can style them in two ways using JavaScript objects as shown in the example.

Example

import React from "react"; const spanStyles = { color: "#fff", borderColor: "#00f" }; const Button = props => ( <button style={{ color: "#fff", borderColor: "#00f" }}> <span style={spanStyles}>Button Name</span> </button> );

Regular CSS

Dependencies: None

Difficulty: Easy

Approach: Okay

Regular CSS is a common approach, arguably one step better than inline CSS. The styles can be imported to any number of pages and elements unlike inline CSS, which is applied directly to the particular element. Normal CSS has several advantages, such as decreasing the file size with a clean code structure.

You can maintain any number of style sheets, and it can be easier to change or customize styles when needed. But regular CSS might be a major problem if you're working on a bigger project with lots of people involved, especially without an agreed pattern to do styling in CSS.

Example

a:link { color: gray; } a:visited { color: green; } a:hover { color: rebeccapurple; } a:active { color: teal; }

More Information

You can read more about regular CSS usage of the W3C's Learning CSS page. There are many playgrounds like JS Bin - Collaborative JavaScript Debugging, JSFiddle, CodePen: Build, Test, and Discover Front-end Code, Repl.it - The world's leading online coding platform, etc. where you can try them out live and get the results in real time.

CSS in JS

Dependencies: jss , jss-preset-default , jss-cli

Difficulty: Easy

Approach: Decent

CSS in JS is an authoring tool for CSS which allows you to use JavaScript to describe styles in a declarative, conflict-free and reusable way. It can compile in the browser, on the server side or at build time in Node. It uses JavaScript as a language to describe styles in a declarative and maintainable way. It's a high performance JS-to-CSS compiler which works at runtime and server-side. When thinking in components, you no longer have to maintain a bunch of style sheets. CSS-in-JS abstracts the CSS model to the component level, rather than the document level (modularity).

Example

import React from "react"; import injectSheet from "react-jss"; // Create your Styles. Remember, since React-JSS uses the default preset, // most plugins are available without further configuration needed. const styles = { myButton: { color: "green", margin: { // jss-expand gives more readable syntax top: 5, // jss-default-unit makes this 5px right: 0, bottom: 0, left: "1rem" }, "& span": { // jss-nested applies this to a child span fontWeight: "bold" // jss-camel-case turns this into 'font-weight' } }, myLabel: { fontStyle: "italic" } }; const Button = ({ classes, children }) => ( <button className={classes.myButton}> <span className={classes.myLabel}>{children}</span> </button> ); // Finally, inject the stylesheet into the component. const StyledButton = injectSheet(styles)(Button);

More Information

You can learn more about this approach in the JSS official documentation. There's also a way to try it out using their REPL (Read-eval-print Loop).

Styled Components

Dependencies: styled-components

Difficulty: Medium

Approach: Decent

Styled-components is an example of the above-mentioned CSS in JS. It basically gives us CSS with other properties you wish we had in CSS like nesting. It also allows us to style the CSS under the variable created in JavaScript. You could normally create a React component along with the styles attached to it without having to create a separate file for CSS. Styled-components allows us to create custom reusable components which can be less of a hassle to maintain. Props can be used in styling the components in the same way it is passed in the React components. Props are used instead of classes in CSS and set the properties dynamically.

Example

import React from "react"; import styled, { css } from "styled-components"; const Button = styled.button` cursor: pointer; background: transparent; font-size: 16px; border-radius: 3px; color: palevioletred; margin: 0 1em; padding: 0.25em 1em; transition: 0.5s all ease-out; ${props => props.primary && css` background-color: white; color: green; border-color: green; `}; `; export default Button;

More Information

Styled-components has a detailed documentation and the site also provides a live editor where you can try out the code. Get more information on styled components at styled-components: Basics.

CSS Modules

Dependencies: css-loader

Difficulty: Tough (Uses Loader Configuration)

(Uses Loader Configuration) Approach: Better

If you've ever felt like the CSS global scope problem takes up most of your time when you have to find what a particular style does, or if you've had to write a CSS file without organizing it properly to make the code work first, or if getting rid of the files gives you a slight nudge in your heart wondering if you might break the whole code, I feel you. CSS Modules make sure that all of the styles for a component are at one single place and apply to that particular component. This certainly solves the global scope problem of CSS. The composition feature acts as a weapon to represent shared styles between the states. It's similar to the mixin in Sass, making it possible to combine multiple groups of styles.

Example

import React from "react"; import style from "./panel.css"; const Panel = () => ( <div className={style.panelDefault}> <div className={style.panelBody}>A Basic Panel</div> </div> ); export default Panel;

.panelDefault { border-color: #ddd; } .panelBody { padding: 15px; }

Sass & SCSS

Dependencies: node-sass

Difficulty: Easy

Approach: Best

Sass claims that it's the most mature, stable, and powerful professional grade CSS extension language in the world. It's a CSS preprocessor, which adds special features such as variables, nested rules and mixins (sometimes referred to as “syntactic sugar”) into regular CSS. The aim is to make the coding process simpler and more efficient. Just like other programming languages, Sass allows the use of variables, nesting, partials, imports and functions, which add super powers to regular CSS.

Example

$font-stack: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; $primary-color: #333; body { font: 100% $font-stack; color: $primary-color; }

More Information

Learn more about using and installing Sass with a variety of programming languages from their official documentation at Sass: Syntactically Awesome Style Sheets. If you want to try something out, there’s a service called SassMeister - The Sass Playground! where you can play around with different features of Sass and SCSS.