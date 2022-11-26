8 Reasons for Yahoo Mail Not Working on iPhone Issue

If you are encountering the issue Yahoo mail search not working, you can read this blog.

Here are 8 Yahoo mail error reasons and fixes which will help you in tackling this error.

Yahoo Mail Error on an iPhone Device –

Checking Settings of Yahoo Mail

If the settings of the Yahoo mail are incorrect then you might face this error and to fix this you need to reset the settings.

Checking IMAP Settings

IMAP settings of the iPhone device should also be checked to see if they have been done correctly or not.

Deleting and Re-Adding Yahoo Mail

Sometimes the mail app might be corrupt causing yahoo mail app issues for you to fix this delete the Yahoo mail and then add it again.

Using App Version

If using Yahoo on the web is causing trouble then you should try using it in an app.

Updating the Yahoo Mail App

An older version of the Yahoo app can cause trouble, make sure it updates to the latest version.

Check Data Connection

If there is no issue with the mail then check the connection you are accessing and change it if it is not working.

Restarting the Device

To fix minor glitches and fix Yahoo mail issues simply restart the device you are using.

Update iOS System

Make sure to update your iOS system to avoid facing such issues with Yahoo mail.