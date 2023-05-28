7 Exciting Features Coming to iPhone 15 Pro: A Sneak Peek

Apple is always at the forefront of innovation when it comes to smartphones, and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is no exception. Set to be released later this year, the iPhone 15 Pro promises to offer a range of exciting new features that will take mobile technology to the next level. In this article, we’ll take a sneak peek at some of the most exciting features that are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Design and Display

Design

One of the most noticeable changes in the iPhone 15 Pro will be its design. According to rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro will have a redesigned chassis with flatter edges, similar to the design of the iPhone 4. The device is also said to have a smaller notch and a larger camera module on the back.

Display

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. The device will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate, which will make scrolling and animations smoother and more responsive.

Camera

Rear Camera

The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to come with a triple-lens camera system, which will include an ultra-wide lens, a wide lens, and a periscope telephoto lens. The device is also said to have improved low-light performance and the ability to shoot 8K video.

Front Camera

The front-facing camera on the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a 12-megapixel sensor with improved low-light performance. The device is also rumored to have a new feature called “Cinematic Mode,” which will allow users to create professional-looking videos with a shallow depth of field.

Video Recording

In addition to shooting 8K video, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a new feature called ProRes which will allow users to shoot and edit high-quality video directly on the device.