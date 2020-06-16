6 Collaborative Coding Tools for Remote Pair Programming

Originally published at: https://www.sitepoint.com/collaborative-coding-tools-for-remote-pair-programming/





Fifteen years ago, most online collaboration and remote work involved email threads, Skype calls, and endlessly re-zipping projects for sharing after each iteration.

Things have changed a lot — most things for better (Google Docs!) and some things for worse (always-on messaging). Either way, it's fair to say that a lot of the friction has been removed from remote work.

One traditionally high friction area has been cracking real-time code collaboration. But that's been changing in recent years as developers working on the world's top code editors have put forward their solutions.

Whether you work on a distributed team and need collaborative coding tools to serve you every day, or just need something for the occasional problem-solving session with a friend, you'll find something you can use here.

1. Visual Studio Live Share

Visual Studio Live Share is Microsoft's own real-time collaborative development solution for Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code.

Live Share allows teams to collaborate on a shared codebase easily — nobody needs to clone a repo, and everyone can use their own development environment. Each person can perform actions like navigating between files, making changes to code, selecting text, and see them reflected for everyone immediately.

Live Share shares everything from files to terminals and audio, offers features for collaborative debugging, and is free. If you're already a VS Code user, this choice is a no-brainer.

While you're at it, check out our VS Code extension recommendations for JavaScript developers.

2. Teletype for Atom