404 not found in console laravel and ajax

if I click heart icon to add product to wishlist it works (laravel and ajax ) but what’s the problem or what I have to check if I get 404 not found in console :
- Request URL:
http://localhost/%7B%7BRoute('wishlist.add')%7D%7D
- Request Method:
POST
- Status Code:
404 Not Found
and thank you very much
$(document).ready(function(){
loadwishlist();
$.ajaxSetup({
headers: {
'X-CSRF-TOKEN': $('meta[name="csrf-token"]').attr('content')
}
});
$('.add-to-wishlist').click(function(e){
e.preventDefault();
@guest()
swal("login");
@endguest
var product_id=$(this).closest('.product_data').find('.product_id').val();
$.ajax({
type: 'post',
url: "{{Route('wishlist.add')}}",
data: {
'product_id': product_id,
},
success: function (response) {
swal(response.status);
loadwishlist();
}
});
});
});
</script>
@endpush