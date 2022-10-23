4 Triangle Square

HTML & CSS
#21

Good catch :slight_smile:

#22

The difference between doing 50% and 100% is that 50% is slower?

#23

I think this is what you meant. https://jsfiddle.net/vr6t5wdn/4/

.panel-left,
.panel-right,
.panel-up,
.panel-down {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  transition: all 8s linear;
  background-image: conic-gradient(red 60deg,
      yellow 61deg,
      yellow 119deg,
      green 120deg,
      green 240deg,
      blue 241deg,
      blue 299deg,
      red 300deg);
}
#24

You will see the difference if you take Paul’s CodePens from posts #17 and #21 and delete overflow: hidden.

With ±100% the segments translate twice as far as they need to so you only see the first half of each transition.