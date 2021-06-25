3d animation

nikostzounakos: nikostzounakos: At first I was thinking that I should create the design and then use some animation with transform,

but I do not think this should work right?

For a basic animation you could rotate a flat image quite easily but it won’t look as good as that 3d demo as obviously you get extra detail as it rotates rather than a flat rotation. However for a simple object it may be good enough.

If you have plenty of time spare (months possibly) you could draw the whole thing in CSS and then you would be able to get a realistic rotation. See this pen (not mine) of a rotated iphone for example that is in pure CSS.

nikostzounakos: Should I use three.js maybe?

I don’t know much about three.js but it doesn’t look that simple but seems to produce good effects,

nikostzounakos: Or there is a more easy way?

I would be inclined to create 3 (or more) static images of the object (front, side and back (if different)) and then sequence between the different images with css to provide the illusion of rotation. In the end it depends on what level of detail you require.