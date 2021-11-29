360 Panoramas with Google VR View

Has anyone used Google’s VR View for the Web, or managed to get it working?
Some years ago I did manage to make a very simple virtual tour on a website with VR View, but I think that was using an earlier version (0.2.0) which I believe lacks some of the functionality of the later version (2.0.2) such as hotspots.
More recently I read the information here:-
And downloaded the code from here:-
The code includes a few samples, but I can’t get them to work. The problem I’m having is building the files mentioned in the “Readme”. I tried running
npm run build in both cmd in Windows and in Bash in Ubuntu, both fail with errors, but not the same errors.
In Bash I kept installing various packages it complained were missing before errors. I thought if I keep chipping away at it, adding each thing it said was missing, in the end I would get there. But it was never ending, I hit a wall when it was complaining about missing things I had already installed.
Unfortunately javascript is not my strong point, in fact it’s a notable gap in my web-dev knowledge. And I’m totally new to using these package managers and the terminal (or anything Linux related for that matter). So there is a real possibility it’s just I don’t know what I’m doing. I am aware that it will only run on a server.
Though I’m sure that if I could get the built files required to make the examples run, I would be able to hack some code together to reach my aim.
The intention is to make a virtual tour for a client’s site using 360 photos, I have the photos, that’s not a problem. Ideally I would like to navigate the tour using hotspots.
Using the old version I was able to create a very simple tour with a simple on-screen menu of scenes for navigation, which works, but isn’t exactly what I wanted. I would like to have users able to click a location in the image where they want to look next (hotspots).
Note the first link mentions a newer “Cardboard SDK” but as far as I can tell that is only for device specific apps for Android, iOS, Etc. I’m looking for a generic web solution.
I did also look at software for this. I liked this one having tried the trial, it does some nice effects all from a GUI, so no need for programming. But I can’t justify the cost for a one-off job. If I were doing lots of these for lots of clients I would probably invest. Also it would be nice to learn to program this kind of thing myself.
Anyway, I just wondered if anyone has any experience of doing this kind of thing, or is able to get the sample code working at their end. I can’t even find any on-line working versions of the examples, any I find are 404 or don’t work.
Are there other solutions worth exploring? I kind of get the feeling Google has abandoned this.