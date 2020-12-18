301 Redirects To Forward Keyword Domains To Primary Domain For Better Rank?

None that I’m aware of.

The major factor in search ranking is quality of content. A domain which is simply redirected has no content itself for Google to crawl, and I fail to see how any search engine would actually be aware of a redirected domain. Unless you plan to create links to keywordphrase.com simply to have it redirect to your site - in which case you might fall foul of rules on using links to manipulate search rankings.

I’d suggest looking at Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide for information on things which really will have an effect, rather than clutching at straws and outdated ideas.