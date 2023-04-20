301 redirect issue with load balancer

I recently created a lightsail NGINX instance on AWS.

I opened my server block file and added the below code:

server { listen 80; server_name www.example.com return 301 https://example.com }

When I run

curl -I example.com

It returns the correct response saying it is redirecting to the non www url.

My instance DNS resolves to a vp6 address because I have load balancers enabled. The load balancers automatically redirect from http to https.

I have an A record which point to the server ip.

Also, tried an a record which points to the load balancers.

With either record it says failed to load to many redirects.

Any idea what could be causing this?

When I try to access the original config file created by AWS for the load balancers, there are just tons of @@@@@@ in the file. So all my server blocks are in another file.

Any insights greatly appreciated.