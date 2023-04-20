301 redirect issue with load balancer

I recently created a lightsail NGINX instance on AWS.
I opened my server block file and added the below code:
server {
listen 80;
server_name www.example.com
return 301 https://example.com
}
When I run
curl -I example.com
It returns the correct response saying it is redirecting to the non www url.
My instance DNS resolves to a vp6 address because I have load balancers enabled. The load balancers automatically redirect from http to https.
I have an A record which point to the server ip.
Also, tried an a record which points to the load balancers.
With either record it says failed to load to many redirects.
Any idea what could be causing this?
When I try to access the original config file created by AWS for the load balancers, there are just tons of @@@@@@ in the file. So all my server blocks are in another file.
Any insights greatly appreciated.