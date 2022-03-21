301 Redirect Code

Server Config
#1

Where is a good resource for finding code examples for 301 redirect?

#2

Well 301 redirects are code agnostic… you can implement them through a variety of languages. Just do a Google search for “Java 301 redirect code example” or “C# 301 redirect code example”. You don’t even need code… you can setup 301 redirects using .htaccess files or through Apache/Nginx configurations.

What are you working on?

#3

I’m looking for .htaccess redirect

#5

Well below is how to setup a 301 redirect for inmotion hosting and the thoughts presented here will work on many hosts and platforms.

You can also find tons of examples at the following github repo…

I hope these help.

#6

If you can do redirects in other ways, it may be speed benefits. “for .htaccess to work Apache needs to check EVERY directory in the requested path for the existence of a .htaccess file and if it exists it reads EVERY one of them and parses it. This happens for EVERY request.” credit to this site.

I had several redirects on my old site and I was not aware of this. And the old site was terribly slow. Every speed enhancement counts IMHO. In my new site I redirect using server code.

#7

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.