Where is a good resource for finding code examples for 301 redirect?
Well 301 redirects are code agnostic… you can implement them through a variety of languages. Just do a Google search for “Java 301 redirect code example” or “C# 301 redirect code example”. You don’t even need code… you can setup 301 redirects using .htaccess files or through Apache/Nginx configurations.
What are you working on?
I’m looking for .htaccess redirect
The HTTP response status code, “301”, means this URL has moved permanently , meaning any links featuring the old URL should be redirected to the new URL provided. One quick and easy way of checking the HTTP response status of one or bulk URLs is this tool.
Well below is how to setup a 301 redirect for inmotion hosting and the thoughts presented here will work on many hosts and platforms.
You can also find tons of examples at the following github repo…
I hope these help.