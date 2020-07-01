30 Web Development Checklists Every Team Should Keep Handy

Originally published at: https://www.sitepoint.com/web-development-checklists/



Building a website or app and making it available for the world is a complex business. A number of factors must come together to ensure the final product is successful. That means attracting and keeping visitors, meeting business goals, and minimizing problems. You can deliver a better product with the help of web development checklists.

As in everyday life, checklists can be a great organizational tool. They keep web development teams on track. They also ensure important tasks aren’t overlooked in the rush to complete a project.

We searched the web for the most useful web development checklists. They cover everything from front-end and performance to SEO and marketing.

Launch (Pre-launch/Post-launch)

design elements to look out for before launch

functionality

cross-browser testing

SEO and content editing

A practical checklist that includes:This is a nice checklist tool built by Glasgow developer Fraser Boag

This tools lets you:

check items as you complete each task

grey out an item if it's not applicable

reset the checklist to get it ready for the next project.

Changes will be saved using cookies, so you can easily use the checklist throughout the duration of your project.

The checklist covers content, benchmarks and performance, compatibility, accessibility, analytics, and more. Items in the list include, among other things:

content editing

navigation usability

links testing

GDPR compliance

HTML and CSS validity

styles and scripts minification

Ben Cheng presents "… a simple launch checklist for web and mobile apps … for product managers to quickly test performance of their apps."

Not only does the author include important tasks to complete before launching, he also explains the why behind his choices.

The list presents items belonging to the following areas:

performance

security

broken links

compatibility

SEO/social

nice to haves, such as a 404 page, print stylesheets, and more.

Back-end (Database and Server) and Security

For data persistence, you most likely need a database. The smooth running and integrity of the database are crucial to a fast and secure website or app. In this checklist, you’ll find items relating to:

database integrity

stored procedures

field validation

constraints

security

transactions and more.

data storage solutions

security

server environments

application monitoring, and much more.

Front-end

checking performance

validating the markup

checking the console for JavaScript errors, and more.

head

HTML

webfonts

CSS

JavaScript

images

accessibility

performance

SEO

React App Deployment and Performance

Cross-browser Testing

element alignment, and other HTML and CSS cross-browser issues

font rendering

API connections, and much more.

Accessibility

These are stack-agnostic guidelines for best practices that encompass various back-end architectures. It’s comprehensive, including best practices on:Towards the end of the document, you’ll find a responsibility checklist to organize your team’s work. You'll also find a release checklist for the launch of your website or app.If you code landing pages, Fred Rocha's deployment checklist is what you need. It's succinct and to the point. It includes technical front-end items such as:It describes itself as "perfect for modern websites and meticulous developers". This is an online interactive tool that allows you to enter the project's URL and get a complete report on the following areas:The check is thorough and reveals which items in the various areas deserve high, medium or low priority.This is a list of tasks you need to complete before your React app is ready for production.This is a six-item checklist with fun and clear explanations of how to go about implementing each of the tasks on the list for a blazing fast React app. Deeksha Agarwal offers a top-notch checklist to ensure your website or app works and looks as intended in all browsers and platforms on your local dev environment before the launch. Among the items you'll find in this list are: Rajkumar offers this handy checklist where he mentions all the items you need to test on multiple operating systems and browsers.

This W3C checklist includes all the items you need to consider so that more people can access and use your site. The items are grouped according to a priority number from one to three.

It covers:

providing text for non-text elements

organizing documents so they can be read without stylesheets

color contrast

appropriate structure and elements for HTML documents

expanding acronyms and abbreviations the first time they appear

logical tab navigation, and more.

This checklist presents WebAIM’s (Web Accessibility in Mind) accessibility recommendations for those seeking WCAG conformance.

This A11Y Project checklist organizes items under the following headings:

content

global code

keyboard

images

headings

lists

controls

tables

forms

media

appearance

animation

color contrast

mobile/touch.

Level A makes your website or app accessible to some users

users Level AA makes it available to almost all users

users Level AAA makes it available to all users.

This checklist is presented in a great, user-friendly table where items are grouped on the basis of their accessibility priority level in accordance with WCAG 2.0 guidelines: